How Can Deion Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes Make the Big 12 Championship & the CFB Playoffs After 2 Losses?

Many said it couldn’t be done. Many felt that this team was “nothing” against the giants of the NCAA, and just like always, Deion Sanders and his men in black and golden have blown the naysayers away with their performance. Despite the two losses they incurred in their earlier weeks, the Colorado Buffs can still make it to the playoffs, and here’s how.

Emmanuel Acho, the former Eagles’ linebacker turned sports analyst, took to X to inform the Buffs fans about their chances of making it to the playoffs.

“Colorado was picked to finish 11th in the Big 12 this year and if they win about three weeks from now, they could end up in the Big 12 championship game and even the college football playoff. A huge huge day for Colorado and Deion Sanders, even though it’s their bye week.” HUGE NEWS: Colorado and Deion Sanders officially have a legitimate path to the college football playoffs: pic.twitter.com/uCMnCsQ5Zb — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) November 2, 2024

Seeing as both Iowa State and Kansas State incurred losses yesterday, the two teams are liable to knock each other out when they play on 30th November, the last game of the regular season. The Buffaloes will need to win the rest of their games and hopefully take no losses to be able to play against the BYU Cougars for the Big 12 championship game.

More or less, it also all depends on Iowa State not losing any more games for Colorado to have a clear shot at the conference championship game against BYU. Whether or not they can reel in a conference trophy, there’s no denying that the Buffs have been the underdogs this season, and they’ve come out swinging against all the odds. And now, their rankings have jumped miles from where they were predicted to be at the start of the season.

Colorado Buffaloes’ rise from the dumps to the top

Ever since 2023, the program in Boulder has constantly been undermined. Ranging from their players’ flashy lifestyles to Shedeur’s controversial celebrations, all sorts of arrows have been hurled at Coach Prime’s team. Yet, today they finally get to puff their chests with pride and stare back into the eyes of all the doubters.

According to Acho himself, the Buffaloes were predicted to rank 11th in the conference at the beginning of the season. At the moment, they’re sitting in the third spot. Moreover, Fox Sports’ RJ Young ranked Colorado at the 41st position out of 134 schools with +3000 odds to win the conference. With sheer hard work and determination, the team has broken the glass ceiling and was included in the top 25 teams in Week 10 by ESPN.

There’s no telling if the Buffaloes will continue to go upwards from now on, but their rise and growth have been indubitable this season, and no Colorado rival fan can take that away from them.