Caleb Pressley Attempts To Trick Jared Goff Into Saying Quarterbacks Are More Important Than the Offensive Line

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) cheers up teammates on the sideline before a first down against Green Bay Packers during the first half at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis., on Sunday, September 7, 2025.

One of the most common maxims in North American sports is about the NFL quarterback. As the saying goes, “the quarterback is the most important position in sports”. And honestly, it’s hard to argue with that statement. No player in any other sport has as big an impact on his team’s success. They touch the ball on every single play, after all.

No doubt, anyone who plays the quarterback position has either heard that saying or believes in it vehemently. But they’re not supposed to acknowledge that publicly. It’s the idea of allowing others to praise you and talk about your importance. If you do it yourself, it comes off as arrogant. And that’s exactly how Caleb Pressley was trying to get Jared Goff to look during their recent interview.

Pressley’s Sundae Conversations series features the comedian and former Barstool Sports employee interviewing celebrities and athletes while trying to trick them into saying things they don’t want to or simply making them feel uncomfortable or awkward. And he’s great at his job. Goff was his latest victim, and Pressley expertly used that “QBs are the most important” phrase to back Goff into a hilarious corner.

Pressley: Quarterback is the most important position in all of sports. Do you agree?

Goff: I agree, yeah, I do.

Now Pressley has Goff right where he wants him. Because in 2025, saying something good about one thing automatically means saying something bad about the other thing. It’s the pancake vs. waffle theory: if someone says they like pancakes, it’s assumed they don’t like waffles, even though they’ve not said anything directly asserting that.

By saying QB is the most important position in sports, Goff is also saying that every other position is less important, which is exactly the awkward situation in which Pressley wanted to put the Los Angeles Rams QB.

Pressley: What about the offensive line?

Goff: Well (laughs, stammers), they’re-they’re-they’re-they’re very important as well, yeah.

Pressley: They’re just not as important?

Goff: (Laughs) Important’s the wrong word.

Pressley: They’re just not AS important.

As Pressley continued to press Goff (who has been known to throw poorly when he’s under pressure in the pocket), the four-time Pro Bowl QB started back-tracking like he was doing the Michael Jackson moonwalk.

“Important’s the wrong word, I think, you know. The o-line is equally, if not more important than the quarterback. Quarterback is one of the hardest positions and very important to have the right guy there.”

Pressley then moved on to a joke about how Goff would be working in finance if he were a wide receiver. He also had a really cleverly crafted joke where he says, “You haven’t won a Super Bowl since you were 16,” while referring to Goff’s No. 16 jersey, which Goff then pointed out he’s worn for his whole career. A funny, roundabout way to get Goff to say he’s never won a Super Bowl.

It was the latest in a long line of deliciously awkward athlete interviews by Pressley. In fact, arguably his best one came when he interviewed Goff’s coach, Sean McVay. In that one, Pressley asked McVay point-blank why white guys suck at playing cornerback (a running joke in the NFL, as white CBs are among the rarest things in the NFL), which generated an all-time back-and-forth.

Pressley also asked him to play f*ck, marry, kill. And after McVay said he would play, Pressley gave him the most hilarious trio of options: McVay’s own wife, his best player, Aaron Donald, and Osama Bin Laden. If you thought Goff was flustered by the o-line comment, just wait until you see how McVay’s computer brain short-circuits when he’s asked that riddle.