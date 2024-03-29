1st Ballot Hall of Fame 49er Jerry Rice Wanted to Become a Dallas Cowboy Growing Up

Jerry Rice became the ‘World’ for many in his 20 years in the NFL and his skills that transcended the normal. The GOAT wide receiver needs no introduction, but with Brenden Rice’s appearance in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft, the former NFL star has once again become the talk of the town. Recently, as Jerry joined ‘All Facts No Brakes with Keyshawn‘ with insights on life growing up, the former 49ers man had some interesting facts about his journey.

Keyshawn Johnson tried to decode Jerry Rice’s pathway into the NFL. The 49ers wide receiver who was drafted with the 16th overall pick reminisced about his childhood dreams and aspirations to play in the NFL. In the address, a high point came as Rice revealed his favorite team, which turned out to be the Dallas Cowboys. But as luck would have it, he would get drafted in the NFC West by the 49ers, with whom he would go on to win three Lombardies.

“I always wanted to go to the NFL,” confirmed Rice, adding, “Because at that time my favorite team. It was the Dallas Cowboys, you know, I thought I was going to wear that star on my helmet and I thought I was going to get drafted by the Dallas Cowboys. But San Francisco traded with the New England to get down to that 16th spot and they picked me.”

Jerry Rice holds a special place in NFL history for his journey from Mississippi Valley State to NFL stardom. He entered the big leagues with a bang, making nearly 1,000 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns in his rookie year alone. From there, Rice only ascended as a star with records for touchdown receptions, receiving yards, and total touchdowns.

However, 1st ballot The Hall of Famer’s legacy transcends statistics, as his impact saw the 49ers’ Super Bowl triumphs. He was rewarded with the Super Bowl MVP honor in 1988 and multiple All-Pro selections. As a member of the NFL’s All-Decade Teams and the NFL’s 75th Anniversary Team, Rice became the NFL’s ‘World’.

Jerry Rice Talks Son Brenden’s Upcoming Draft and NFL Journey

Jerry Rice is undeniably the iconic wide receiver whose name is synonymous with greatness in the NFL. However, newfound attention follows as Brenden Rice is waiting to embark on his NFL journey. With all eyes on Brenden, there are expectations as well as hope for him to carve his own path. Later in the conversation, Jerry Rice acknowledges the pressure his son may face, especially if he gets selected by the San Francisco 49ers.

“It’s going to be hard for him if he comes to the San Francisco 49ers and you know there’s going to be put so much pressure put on him,” the three-time Super Bowl champ said.

Being the force that he is, he emphasizes that it’s eventually about Brenden Rice proving himself on his own merit. Jerry respects his son’s dedication to the game and only wishes for him to show his worth.

“You know he’s just going to have to be a man and deal with that and say- ‘hey look this is not about what my dad did, it’s about what I’m trying to accomplish now and I got to work my b**t off and I got to prove to my teammates that- hey look I deserve to be that starter and I’m gonna do everything to help my team to win.”

The hope is high for Brenden Rice, who has impressive physical attributes and a knack for making big plays. Standing at 6’2″ with a prototypical build, Brenden possesses exceptional length and athleticism, like his father. Moreover, it’s for sure that as the son of a football legend, Brenden Rice understands the expectations that come with his surname.