How Much is Caleb Williams Worth?

Name Caleb Williams Designation Quarterback Born November 18, 2001 Net Worth $3 Million Sponsors Beats by Dr. Dre, AC+ION Water, Fanatics, Athletic Brewing Company Charity Caleb Cares Foundation Marital Status Unmarried, dating Valery Orellana

Introduction

Caleb Williams has dazzled fans and analysts alike with his exceptional performance with the USC Trojans, even becoming a top pick among experts for the upcoming NFL Draft. From his early days at Gonzaga College High School in Washington, D.C., to becoming a household name in college football, Caleb’s journey has been nothing short of extraordinary. As of last year, the 2022 Heisman winner has already amassed a net worth of $3 million, as reported by FirstSportz.

Early Life and High School

Caleb Williams, born on November 18, 2001, in Washington, D.C., emerged as a football prodigy during his time at Gonzaga College High School. Williams catapulted his team to the pinnacle of success by winning the WCAC Championship, underscoring his leadership and skill on the field, in 2018.

His sophomore year was marked by an impressive 2,624 passing yards, 26 touchdowns, and ten rushing scores, earning him prestigious titles such as the Washington Post All-Metropolitan 1st Team and Washington, D.C., Gatorade Football Player of the Year. Williams shone even brighter in his junior year, with standout performances that reaffirmed his status as a top athlete, continuing his upward trajectory.

Despite the cancellation of his senior season in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, his high school career was nothing short of stellar after he was able to rack up a whopping 18 rushing touchdowns, one less than passing scores. He also accumulated 1770 receiving yards along with 838 rushing yards. Recognized as the second-rated quarterback and a top-10 overall prospect in his class, Williams received scholarship offers from leading college football programs nationwide.

College

Caleb Williams’ journey through college began at the University of Oklahoma in 2021. Initially starting as the backup quarterback, Williams’ breakthrough came during a pivotal game against the Texas Longhorns. Caleb Williams stepped onto the field in his sophomore year. He flipped the script, leading them to an electrifying 55-48 win. This is how he locked in his spot as Oklahoma’s go-to quarterback. By the end of his first year, he had thrown for 21 touchdowns.

However, Williams’ path took an exciting turn when he transferred to the University of Southern California (USC) in 2022, reuniting with Lincoln Riley, his former coach at Oklahoma. Caleb Williams took over at USC, stepping up as the team captain. In his first game against Rice, he dominated the gridiron. It wasn’t just a great start; the whole season was remarkable. He won the AP College Football Player of the Year and even the 2022 Heisman Trophy.

In 2023, despite a challenging season that saw the Trojans going 7-5, Williams’ brilliance on the field was undeniable. With a total of over 10,000 passing yards and 120 touchdowns by the end of his college career, Williams declared for the 2024 NFL Draft.

Caleb Williams Brand Collabs and Endorsements

The LA Times highlighted his exquisite collaboration with Hawkins Way Capital in 2022, marking just the beginning of his superb portfolio. Since then, he has teamed up with some major names, like Beats by Dr. Dre, AC+ION Water, Fanatics, and more.

Ever since the NCAA introduced the Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) policy, players like Caleb have had this golden opportunity to make the most of their own brands. With endorsements from Alo Yoga, Athletic Brewing Company, CELSIUS, and a significant partnership with AT&T in 2023, Williams’ endorsement earnings have soared to $2.6 million.

His On3 valuation even hit $3.2 million after the AT&T deal. But it’s not all about the money. His social media presence on Instagram has over 180,000 followers, and he pulls in about $5,000 for every ad post.

Does Caleb Williams have any charities?

Caleb William is the driving force behind the Caleb Cares Foundation, which is on a mission to stamp out bullying. Inspired by his childhood hero, Superman, Caleb has always believed in the power to make a positive difference, just like his caped idol. This foundation supports the underdogs, giving them the strength to stand out and embrace their uniqueness.

Caleb has a message for everyone, which states that it’s okay to be different. With his Caleb Cares initiative, he’s all about helping kids who feel they don’t fit in. He wants to convey the message that their uniqueness is their superpower. “I created Caleb Cares Foundation for those kids who are suffering because they don’t fit in. Fitting in means you’re not standing out. Greatness is formed in our differences. What makes you different today will propel you tomorrow,” Caleb said.

The USC Trojans star is expected to become the No. 1 Pick for the upcoming draft, and the top landing spot is speculated to be the Chicago Bears. His athletic display in high school and college speaks volumes, and surely, Williams will go on to move mountains for any team that goes on to recruit him.