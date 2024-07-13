Tyreek Hill Blasts Tua Tagovailoa’s Critics While Hailing the QB’s Leadership & Game Skills

Tua Tagovailoa’s absence from the Dolphins’ offseason work sparked a flurry of speculation, with many linking it to ongoing contract negotiations. As reports swirled about both sides wanting to seal the deal, the sticking point seemed to be the financial numbers. Moreover, with the QB market skyrocketing, debates erupted over whether Tua deserves a $50 million-plus annual paycheck. However, Tua’s top target, Tyreek Hill, is there to have his back.

During a recent ‘SportsCenter’ appearance, Hill spoke his mind while blasting the critics who deem Tua undeserving of a standout contract. He doubled down, asserting that everyone from the offensive front is well aware of what Tua brings to the table, noting that his leadership is key to their success.

“For people to sit here and try to discredit Tua and say he is not deserving of a contract is wild to me, man! A lot of guys on the team understand his value and understand that we need him. We need his leadership, we need his mindset. The mindset he brings into each and every week, it’s like Terminator almost, man.”

Additionally, Hill argued that people often overlook Tua’s development and instead focus on the talent around him. Certainly, Tua has Mike McDaniel’s guidance and a reliable receiver room, but Hill stressed that it takes real skill to execute those plans and connect with those targets.

It’s not the first time Hill’s had Tua Tagovailoa’s back either. He recently urged Dolphins fans to keep their faith during contract talks, promising a happy outcome.

Hill Asks Fans to Be Patient Amidst Tagovailoa’s Contract Negotiations

For Hill, Tua’s value goes beyond stats. It’s about the weekly preparation, the ability to deliver under pressure, and the leadership that keeps the team focused. Thus, the star wideout backed his QB on Friday’s NFL Live, addressing Dolphins fans directly about the ongoing contract negotiations.

“I would just say to stay patient. Both sides know that they need each other. Miami Dolphins knows that he’s QB1 and Tua knows that he wants to stay in Miami so just stay patient. Whenever it’s time, it’s time. Everybody is going to be happy.”

The star receiver even said Tua would probably be willing to take a pay cut to keep the core team intact, adding that their shared goal is to hoist the Lombardi Trophy in New Orleans.

“Tua is not a very selfish guy he loves his team, loves his teammates, and wants to keep all the guys together. He understands that if he signs a deal that’s friendly, he will be able to keep a lot of people around,” Tyreek continued.

Hill, though, wholeheartedly believes that Tua deserves to be among the highest-paid QBs in the league. He urged fans to reflect on Tua’s journey from draft day to the 2024 season, calling it a “Cinderella story,” even arguing that Tua’s earned his place among the NFL’s elite.