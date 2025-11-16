mobile app bar

“Call an Exorcist, Seriously”: NFL Fans Worry There Is Something Wrong With Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer’s House

Suresh Menon
Published

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer looks on prior to the game against the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium.

Brian Schottenheimer has spent nearly the entirety of the 2025 season ruminating on how to fix the Cowboys’ defense. But as it’s turned out, his home needs similar help as well.

Ever since taking over as the head coach, Schottenheimer’s house has somehow become a magnet for chaos, critters, and now… biblical-level plagues. So much so that NFL fans are starting to genuinely wonder if something supernatural is going on.

It all started early in the season, when Schottenheimer revealed that two of his dogs were bitten by snakes just days before the Cowboys beat the Giants in Week 2. At the time, he brushed the incident off with humor, even calling the win a “good omen.” But then came the second visitor.

Last month, while the Cowboys HC was in late-night meetings preparing red-zone plays, he stepped out to find 72 text messages waiting on his phone. “I’m a popular guy, so that’s nothing abnormal,” he joked initially, but the first text from his son made everything clear. “Umm, there’s a big hawk-sized bird in here,” wrote his son.

As we now know, it wasn’t a hawk… it was a full-grown owl flying around his living room. “I began to look down, and there was an owl,” Schottenheimer confirmed to reporters.

His son, Sutton, did try to fight back against the home invader by calling his soon-to-be nephew (who’s marrying his niece) for backup. But the duo, lovingly nicknamed “Frick and Frack” by Schottenheimer, only managed to “piss it off.”

Brian then delivered the ultimate dad moment, calling his wife and saying, “Honey, I’m going to stay at the condo tonight, you got this.”

Eventually, animal control removed the owl with what Schottenheimer described as “a pool net.” The coach even joked that after snakes and owls, he was becoming “experienced with wildlife in and around Dallas.”

But just when Cowboys fans thought the saga was over, the third wave hit.

This week, Schottenheimer’s wife, Gemmi, posted a new video showing dozens of wasps lying dead along their window pane. No explanation, no context… just a pile of insects.

Considering this was the third straight strange happening, fans couldn’t shrug off the thought that maybe something is really wrong with the Schottenheimer house.

“Call an exorcist. Seriously,” one bluntly wrote.  “Ten plagues of Egypt a** house,” another chimed in. The biblical comparisons, however, didn’t stop there, as a third added, “He’s being visited by the plagues from the book of Exodus!!”

And from there, the humor only snowballed. “Signs of the impending apocalypse,” a user warned, while another summed up the entire situation perfectly: “Brian’s house is basically a wildlife zoo now, anyone else dying?”

Meanwhile, this one joked:

For a man who just wants to game-plan red-zone plays, Schottenheimer now finds himself starring in this season’s strangest off-field storyline involving snakes, owls, and wasps.

Whether this is a coincidence, bad luck, or a genuine omen… well, the jury is open on that. But if there is one thing we all can definitely agree is that if the next creature that shows up has hooves and horns, Brian Schottenheimer better find a new house.

