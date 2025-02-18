“I Want My Own Brand”: Deion Sanders Shares Why He Didn’t Wear Michael Jordan’s Nike Shoes During His NFL Career

Deion Sanders is a unique and ambitious man. He knows what he wants and isn’t afraid to go ahead and get it. He had a choice during his NFL career—he could have worn Air Jordans but instead opted to create his signature shoe, the Nike Diamond Turf. And became the first NFL player to sign a signature shoe deal with Nike in the process.

Jordan’s Air Jordans revolutionized sports footwear, and his groundbreaking 1984 deal redefined how brands signed athletes. Sanders, however, only had an interest in building his own legacy.

When Deion Sanders returned to Complex’s Sneaker Shopping with Joe La Puma at Sneaker Politics in New Orleans, he discussed his renewed partnership with Nike, the return of his signature sneakers, and some other fun stories.

During the episode, Coach Prime explained why he chose to create his signature shoe instead of wearing Air Jordans, despite his deep respect and admiration for Michael Jordan.

Rather than following the trend, he aimed to be a trendsetter and trailblazer, He understood what football players truly needed—a sneaker that combined comfort with style—and set out to deliver exactly that.

“I love Jordan and respect the heck out of him. He’s the greatest ever. But I never got into rocking the shoes because I wanted my own thing. I want my own brand and do my own thing. The first to do this and that and just having your own signature football shoe and putting up cleats under the cross-training shoe was outstanding.”

Deion revealed that despite spending time together, he and Michael Jordan never talked about shoes—nor did MJ ever pitch Jordans to him.

Back in the ‘90s, when Deion was playing baseball for the Atlanta Braves, Jordan would pick him up in a Porsche whenever he was in Chicago. They would cruise around the city, but their conversations never revolved around footwear.

Instead, they connected on a deeper level—understanding each other’s journeys, struggles, and competitive drive.

Coach Prime wasn’t satisfied with just having a signature sneaker—he wanted to see his shoes on the football field. To make that happen, he needed to take things a step further by introducing cleats to the lineup.

Deion wanted cleats on the field

Sneakers are all about fashion—you can customize them, make them stylish, and enjoy their comfort. But they aren’t built for the gridiron.

Deion wanted to merge both worlds—blending style with performance—so he set out to transform his sneakers into football cleats. However, simply attaching cleats to the bottom wasn’t enough. The upper part of the shoe needed to provide grip and stability, keeping the foot secure during explosive movements.

So, where did he find his inspiration? In a Lamborghini. He designed his cleats with the same sleek, aerodynamic shape—high at the top and sloping down toward the bottom—mirroring the build of a Lambo.

“You want that same upper but you could change the bottom and make it into what you wanted. But the upper was just fly. I had to be something suitable and we did a strap across the forefoot because I spat it. I wanted the shoe to feel tight like it was spat. I wanted it to grab me and hug me. So it was shaped like a Lamborghini.”

Back in 1992, Nike initially signed Deion to a six-month, $250,000 deal with the potential for higher earnings. By the end of those six months, he had secured a seven-figure payday. However, over time, a lack of proper compensation led him to part ways with the brand.

After years apart, he officially rejoined Nike in 2023 with a lucrative $10 million-per-year deal.

Michael Jordan’s journey with Nike started in 1984 with a five-year, $2.5 million contract. But what set him apart was his 5% royalty on Jordan Brand sales. That deal turned into a financial empire—in 2022 alone, MJ took home $256 million. In 2024, the Jordan Brand generated a staggering $7 billion in revenue for Nike. Sanders is trying to build a similar legacy.