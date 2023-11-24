Erin Andrews Reveals What Made Her Find Relief During Her Battle With Cancer

Jan 30, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; FOX Sports sideline reporter Erin Andrews during the NFC Championship Game between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Erin Andrews is celebrated for her charm and sideline reporting acumen. She is a true warrior being a survivor of cervical cancer diagnosed in 2016, her resilience shines beyond the glitz. This journey unfolded post-settlement of her invasive privacy lawsuit against Nashville Marriott, where she faced an unsettling incident of being filmed nude by a stranger.

The sportscaster’s courage in battling both personal and legal challenges showcases her strength and will. The Fox Sports broadcaster bared her soul to Hoda Kotb on TODAY’s “Making Space” podcast. Amid her cancer battle, the football field became her solace. Despite the diagnosis, Andrews kept it from her colleagues and even reported on an NFL game that Sunday. On being asked where she found comfort during the tough time she said,

“My job. I just felt comfort being on the field with the athletes and being back with my team. It’s kind of the same way I dealt with cervical cancer that year. I didn’t tell anyone…I didn’t wanna miss a game, just wanted to be on the field, just wanted to work and that’s probably really unhealthy because I didn’t want to think about it. That was the only way I knew I can recover and kind off get by.”

Erin Andrews’ unwavering passion for the game shines through. Following her urgent cancer diagnosis, her oncologist recommended immediate surgery. Despite this, the NFL on Fox sideline reporter stayed for a game the next day before heading to Los Angeles for treatment.

Determined, she underwent surgery 17 days later, insisting to her doctor that she needed to recover swiftly for the upcoming Sunday’s game. Jarret Stroll, her husband, attempted to persuade her otherwise.

Cervical Cancer Battle Strengthened Erin Andrews’ Relationship

Erin Andrews faced life-altering news with her cervical cancer diagnosis. Almost two and a half years post-recovery and cancer-free, the sportscaster candidly shared her triumphs and tribulations with Entertainment Today. She reflected on the transformative journey, emphasizing how it deepened her bond with her husband, hockey pro Jarrett Stroll.

Amidst two surgeries, Erin Andrews displayed unwavering determination to swiftly return to work. Recounting a poignant moment, she shared how her athlete husband, Jarret Stoll, viewed her journey with a competitive spirit. On what Jarret Stroll said to her, she said,

“I was screaming, crying, and I remember my husband being like, ‘It’s OK babe, we got this. We’re going to beat this. We got this.'”

Even after a surgery that didn’t go as planned, Andrews, undeterred, boarded a red-eye flight to Green Bay. Her commitment to work, exemplified by not missing an interview with Jordy Nelson, reflects her resilience.

Erin Andrews spoke warmly about her strengthened connection with her husband, emphasizing his unwavering support during her health journey. She admired his competitive spirit, noting how it fortified their bond. In moments of vulnerability, he attended doctors’ meetings, showing immense care.

She further highlighted their candid discussions about family planning, showcasing his incredible support. Through his perspective on winning in hockey, he reassured her, saying, “We got this,” encapsulating the resilience that fortified their relationship.