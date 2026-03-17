Calvin Ridley’s Revised Deal: Details of the WR’s Major Paycut Revealed

Much like every other of its kind, the 2026 NFL free agency period has been filled with blockbuster trades, splash signings, and talks of intriguing landing spots. In the case of Calvin Ridley and the Tennessee Titans, however, there doesn’t appear to be much excitement.

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The franchise is restructuring Ridley’s deal in such a way that it will save $11 million in cap space. The particulars of Ridley’s new salary remain unknown for now, but with him originally scheduled to receive around $19 million for the 2026 season, as well as a $2-million roster bonus, it’s safe to say that he’s taking a rather notable pay cut to remain with the team.

Coming off of the 2024 season, where Ridley managed to turn in a second-consecutive 1,000+ receiving yard season following his suspension in 2022, it seemed as if he was primed to become the favorite target of the Titans’ newfound quarterback, Cam Ward. Unfortunately, a broken fibula would limit his 2025 campaign to just seven appearances.

Prior to his early exit, the former first-round draft pick was able to record 303 receiving yards on just 17 receptions, giving him a career-high average of 17.82 yards per catch. In Week 5, he managed to torch the Arizona Cardinals for a total of 131 receiving yards on five catches, and it seemed as if, for the first time in a long time, that the Titans finally had some potential.

So in case that loss of momentum wasn’t already bad enough, Ridley now finds himself seemingly being tasked with proving himself once more. Then again, that has been the regretful theme of his career ever since his aforementioned one-year suspension which came from him violating the NFL’s gambling policy.

The fact that he’s now 31 years old and coming off of a season-ending injury was likely a large contributor to both the rumors suggesting that the Titans were planning to release Ridley and his decision to ultimately stay for a reduced price. Nevertheless, he’s now set to run things back for a second year with Ward, who showed plenty of flashes in his own right throughout the 2025 season.

Suffice to say, it may not be pretty, and they may not be ending their divisional championship drought anytime soon, but the 2026 season is still looking like a step in the right direction for the Titans, who now have an extra bit of cap space and the fourth overall pick to help spur on this rebuild of theirs.