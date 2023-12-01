“Can Do a MrBeast”: Fans Troll Jake Paul as He Shares Lofty NFL Aspirations After Boxing

Jake Paul took the world of YouTube by storm with his content and meteoric rise to fame. However, Paul has always had bigger targets set for himself than just YouTube. The younger Paul brother tried his hand at everything from music, to acting and now boxing. Out of all the things that he tried, it is boxing that has resonated with him the most.

Advertisement

Ever since his first fight in 2018, Paul has gone full steam ahead with boxing. At this point in time, ‘The Problem Child’ identifies as a boxer and has a record of 7 wins and one loss. Paul has stated multiple times that he wants to be a world champion in boxing. However, his goals do not stop there. In a recent podcast, Paul revealed the sport he wants to get into after the sport of boxing. He said,

“We have this commercial in our head. And I am going to the NFL after I am done with boxing, and be a wide receiver and I am going to score a fucking touchdown. And when I do it, I am going to say ‘Just did it’.”

Advertisement

Jake Paul mentioned about going to NFL after he was done with boxing. Needless to say, Paul’s bold stance was not very well received by fans who had a few things to say on the matter. Here are some of the best reactions to Paul’s statement.

One fan said, “Bro dreams big, I’ll give him that. But respectfully no team signing him.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TruthfulUfcFan/status/1730370839713898798?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw



Another fan added, “I speak for every NFL fan when I say we good off him”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Drezinhos/status/1730372563652547007?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw



“he can do a MrBeast and sign a 48hour contract as well”– Added another fan citing MrBeast’s recent video where he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a professional for 48-hours. However, he did not play a single minute of a game.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NaesNivrae/status/1730443551245525482?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw



“No one is signing you bruh”– added another fan.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/zajamesyt/status/1730372472581877828?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw



But before he can fulfil his NFL aspirations, Paul has another sport he has his eyes set on. Let’s take a closer look at the same.

Jake Paul to conquer the world of MMA as well?

Paul wrestled as a child alongside his brother. Therefore, he has a base to work on when it comes to MMA. After his recent win over Nate Diaz in boxing, the two men agreed to a rematch in MMA. Since then, Paul has been accusing Nate Diaz of ducking him in an MMA fight. ‘The Problem Child’ also stated that there was an offer of $10 million on the table for an MMA fight which Diaz turned down.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C0Ro9-eLPmt/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading



Diaz on the other hand had a different say in the matter. Given that he has recently signed with the PFL, there is a very strong chance that we see Jake Paul in the octagon in 2024. However, Nate Diaz might not be the opponent.

Fans are eagerly awaiting to see who Paul faces in his MMA debut which is most likely to take place in the PFL.