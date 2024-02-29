Dec 17, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick watches the team warm up before a game against the Kansas City Chiefs as owner Robert Kraft stands behind him at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

In the latest NFL Player’s Association (NFLPA) rankings, the New England Patriots find themselves grappling with less-than-stellar reviews. The NFLPA aims to shine a spotlight on the teams that set the standard for player support and identify those falling short, drawing from the insights of 1,706 players. Unfortunately for the Patriots, their report card is filled with grades they’d rather not take home.

At the heart of the issue, the Patriots’ ownership and facilities have been spotlighted for criticism. Owner Robert Kraft received a concerning D+ rating, indicating significant dissatisfaction among players regarding his commitment to investing in the team’s facilities.

This sentiment was echoed across various categories, with the weight room receiving a failing F grade and team travel, as well as treatment of families, not faring much better. In a position that underscores the need for a serious reevaluation of their player support infrastructure, the report places the Patriots at 29th out of 32 teams.

Categories such as locker room condition, strength coaches, and the training room saw the Patriots hovering around the C- to C range, barely making the grade. Yet, there were a few silver linings, with food services, nutrition, and training staff receiving B-grades, indicating some areas of strength amidst the overall disappointing evaluation.

Interestingly, former head coach Bill Belichick received a B-. Despite ranking 27th among the league’s coaches, the grade suggests a level of efficiency and respect that Belichick maintained among his players. The weight room’s inadequacy, marked by insufficient space and subpar equipment, further exacerbates player grievances, placing the Patriots at the bottom in this category.

Is Robert Kraft the Problem?

The fan base’s reaction to the NFLPA’s report card has been a blend of disappointment, concern, and speculation. Some fans pointed fingers directly at the Kraft family, suggesting a lack of investment and attention to critical aspects of player welfare and support.

“It’s becoming more and more clear that Kraft is the problem,” one fan remarked, highlighting the direct correlation between the ownership’s decisions and the team’s failing grades in several categories. The treatment of families and the quality of team travel were especially puzzling for fans, considering the resources at the disposal of the Patriots’ ownership.

Another area of fan discourse surrounds the legacy of Myra Kraft, with some suggesting that the team’s current stance on family support starkly contrasts with the values she championed. Additionally, the specificity of the grades, such as Belichick’s B- before his departure, sparked debate among fans about the fairness and accuracy of the rankings, with some calling for clearer communication from the NFLPA.

The picture painted on the NFLPA’s report card and the subsequent fan reactions highlight a period of introspection for the New England Patriots.