Travis & Jason Kelce are Recruiting “Ruckus, Rambunctious” Sh*t Talkers of Philadelphia; Here’s How You Can Apply

Get ready for an unforgettable experience, Philadelphia sports fans! Travis and Jason Kelce are on the hunt for some of the most passionate and “rambunctious” hecklers to bring an unparalleled atmosphere to their inaugural ‘Be Philly’ golf outing on June 17th.

In a recent episode of the “New Heights” podcast, Jason Kelce made a thrilling announcement – he wants every participant in the golfing event to truly understand what it feels like to play sports in the City of Brotherly Love. And what better way to achieve that than by recruiting the most notorious and relentless hecklers from the Philadelphia area to give the players a taste of their own medicine?

“The only way I know how to do that is to recruit some of the most ruckus, rambunctious Philadelphia sports fans and best sh*t talkers in the Philadelphia area to heckle all of them while they are teeing off,” Kelce declared, leaving no room for doubt about his intentions.

After spending 13 years in the city, Jason Kelce indeed understands the unique bond between Philadelphia fans and their beloved teams. For Jason, this golfing event is the perfect chance to let the participants truly feel the fiery passion and relentless intensity that Philly fans are renowned for bringing to every sporting event.

To secure a spot in this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, fans are invited to tweet the “New Heights” show, explaining why they or their nominee deserves to be considered a “definitive heckler.” Kelce urges fans to nominate truly passionate individuals, not just drop names, as he aims to create an authentic and unforgettable experience.

And because they just wouldn’t be the Kelce brothers without some over-the-top antics, Travis and Jason Kelce plan on capturing all the outrageous heckling highlights to share with fans in a future “New Heights” episode segment – another wild idea only they could dream up to keep their fans endlessly entertained.

Jason Kelce Revisitsan Encounter With A Heckler That Left Him Speechless

Travis Kelce too felt inviting some elite hecklers to roast the celebrity golfers is a brilliant idea, but Jason is taking it to another level. He’s making it clear – no one is off limits, not even him.

He wants the heckling to be top-notch, pushing boundaries but avoiding anything too personal or family-related. “Have you ever climbed a grease pole? Have you ever been arrested at the lake or the vet?” He’s providing examples of the types of creative jabs he’s hoping for, roasts that’ll really get under the players’ skin and make them do a double take.

Jason knows firsthand how effective a well-timed heckle can be. He vividly recalls a fan in Oakland who, seeing Jason’s long locks, yelled “Hey 62, you look like Bill Bergey’s daughter!” Jason admits it was “pretty good” – so good that he turned back, nodded at the clever fan, and joined Lane Johnson and teammates in cracking up.

That’s the level of heckling mastery Jason expects. He’s been on the receiving end and knows how to handle those side-splitting, sanity-testing moments. Now he wants to make sure the celebrity golfers get that authentic Philly experience of having their focus shattered by some top-tier trash talk.