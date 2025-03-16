Ryan Clark Shares Honest Take with Channing Crowder on Freak Matching: “I’ll Be Like, Holy Hell”

Ryan Clark isn’t interested in anybody matching his freak. The terminology surrounding modern dating can be confusing for those outside the Gen Z bubble. And clearly was for Clark, who found himself baffled by the phrase “matching my freak” or as they call it “Freak Matching”—let’s be real, no Gen Z has ever called it “freak matching.”

So, what exactly is this “Freak Matching”? It’s a dating trend that brings people together based on their shared quirks, eccentricities, and unique interests—whether sexual or simply everyday habits.

Channing Crowder fully embraced the concept, loving the idea of this unconventional approach to dating. However, Ryan Clark was less on-board, lamenting the loss of traditional courtship, which once preserved an element of mystery in relationships.

Clark argued that dating, which used to be fun, has become more complicated due to the weight of expectations. He finds it uncomfortable to have such open and intimate conversations on a first date, especially when you’re still getting to know the other person.

“Do we supposed to go back and forth because depending upon what you are saying I got to picture you doing this with other people before we are even cool enough for me to have feelings for you? I want to be shocked. I don’t want you to pull something out and I’ll be like holy, hell, where did that come from whereas we are talking about on the first date.”

Clark argued that Freak Matching strips dating of its romance and mystery. In his view, dating shouldn’t be about laying all your cards on the table upfront—it should be about “under-promising and over-delivering.” He believes in the traditional art of wooing, being a gentleman, and practicing acts of chivalry.

The former Steelers safety also sees Freak Matching as a burden, placing unrealistic expectations on a person. When you make certain promises at the start, he explained, you have to deliver every time—even when you don’t want to.

However, Crowder kept an open mind about Freak Matching. He saw it as a practical approach that eliminates guesswork, giving both partners a clear understanding of each other’s needs and desires.

Channing emphasized that this process is a two-way street—by helping your partner achieve satisfaction, they, in turn, do the same for you. This mutual effort fosters sexual chemistry and compatibility, ensuring that both individuals are fully enjoying the experience together.

“I don’t want to teach nobody anything and anything that you want I want. I’m a physical tool for your enjoyment and you are a physical tool for my enjoyment. That’s what sexual relationships are. I might not like it but if that’s what gets you going, that’s what enjoyment is.”

The dating site Plenty of Fish may have coined the term Freak Matching, but it was Tinashe’s song Nasty that brought it into the mainstream. As the pop star says, “Is somebody gonna match my freak? Is somebody gonna match my nasty?”

This trend opens up a whole new realm of dating. However, like any relationship dynamic, one fundamental principle must always be upheld- Consent.