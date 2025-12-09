Why Riley Leonard May Be the Biggest Winner From a Philip Rivers Return

Philip Rivers has made quite a buzz in the NFL world over the past day, as he is set to try out for the Indianapolis Colts. That’s right, we’re talking about the 44-year-old who hasn’t taken a single snap since 2020. It’s a wild development for an injury-ravaged team desperate for a QB amid a season with Super Bowl aspirations.

Yesterday was Rivers’ birthday too, and he seems to have gotten this unexpected gift. He will practice today for the Colts, and according to insider Ian Rapoport, “If the workout goes well today, Philip Rivers will join the practice squad.”

Indy’s backup, Riley Leonard, came in on a whim on Sunday for an injured Daniel Jones. He played admirably but ultimately struggled, even suffering a strain. But it isn’t severe, and he should be expected to start next week. Although as a 6th-round pick who has only played in two career games, it’s going to be an uphill battle for him. Perhaps Rivers can provide the much-needed support.

Rapoport shares a similar sentiment. The analyst pointed out that Leonard was previously mentored by Rivers in a QB camp. So not only does the rookie get to start with no real immediate competition, since Rivers will need a few weeks to get match-fit, but he also gets his mentor by his side full-time.

“Rivers could potentially join the quarterback room to help tutor the guy who he worked with leading up to the draft to help him put his best foot forward and play for the Colts,” Rapoport said in his report.

This is all good news for Leonard, as he should have a solid foundation of support behind him on game day. On top of that, the Colts have had a great offense this season. He couldn’t have asked for a better combination of mentorship, personnel, and job security than this.

With all of this in mind, Leonard could be the biggest winner from Rivers’ potential signing. At the same time, though, he and the Colts are about to go on the road to face one of the league’s toughest defenses in the Seattle Seahawks. After that, they play the San Francisco 49ers. Then, a few weeks later, they get the Houston Texans to end the year.

This is to say that Riley is expected to struggle in the upcoming weeks. It would be great to see Rivers come in and stabilize the ship, providing quality mentorship and support. Even still, this ultimately feels like a desperate last-ditch effort to salvage anything in a season that’s falling apart for the Colts.

“Riley Leonard would start if Riley Leonard is able to start. My understanding is he’s dealing with a PCL sprain in his knee. It is grade 1, so it’s not the bad kind. But his status is at least up in the air for Sunday,” Rapoport added.

What happened to Jones? He tore his Achilles tendon and will miss the rest of the season. It’s a devastating development for the Colts fanbase. Indianapolis started the season hot and went all in at the trade deadline, acquiring Sauce Gardner and parting with a haul of draft picks. Now, their season seems all but lost, as it’s doubtful they can make a deep playoff run.