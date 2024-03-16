Deion Sanders Delivers Yet Another Unapologetic Take on Ranking His Kids; “I Just Do it Publicly”

After dominating the field as a player, and now as a coach, Deion Sanders is now ready to teach his ways, and dominate the field of publishing in the process. As part of the promotional tour for his new book, “Elevate and Dominate: 21 Ways to Win On and Off the Field,” Sanders reached The Kelly Clarkson Show, and dropped some truth bombs about his kids.

While some might say that ranking kids is wrong, and all kids are the same to parents, Deion Sanders famously has a different philosophy. And according to him all parents rank their kids, “I just do it publicily.” Sanders regularly posts current rankings for his kids on social media, with the ranking being defined by how they’ve been doing as kids during a particular time period.

Going more in depth on this with host Kelly Clarkson, Sanders said,

“My daughters right now, they’re fourth and fifth. They’ve been getting on my nerves right now, they are a problem…On their birthdays, they’re always number one, but when the day’s over, it changes…When I’m old, I know which one’s gonna try to put me in a nursing home, which one’s gonna be the first one there for the reading of the will, I know who they are and what they’re capable of doing.”

But how does he rank them? What are his methods? He explained,

“Consistency in what they possess and what they do. Like if you do something stupid throughout the month, you know where your ranking is going to be. Or you ask daddy for something consistently, you know what your raking is going to be!”

Coach Prime has gone viral multiple times for his rankings game. Shilo saw his rankings jump substantially last year when according to Sanders, he was “consistently ballin.” Shedeur has seen his rankings drop when he decides to go on expensive trips or ask his dad for something. Deiondara might have seen her ranking drop this time for making Sanders a grandfather, something he is not ready for. However, there’s one thing he’s ready for: getting his message to as many people as possible.

Deion Sanders Wants to Be a Coach to Everyone

Sanders is currently on a book tour for ‘Elevate and Dominate: 21 Ways to Win On and Off the Field,’ a book that he wrote to “get to people that I would normally wouldn’t reach.” According to the CFB coach, he did not write the book to make more money or because his PR team asked him to, but rather to reach people that might not have a coach and guidance in life.

Talking to Clarkson, Sanders talked about his desire to be a coach to people in life, like he is a coach to his students on the field. He said, “I want to be your coach on a daily basis and that’s why I wrote this book.” Talking about his very first chapter, he talked about always moving forward in life, despite hardships, and that being one of his core philosophies in life. Deion Sanders is obviously a wonderful coach on the field, but his desire to be a coach to the people who might be lacking guidance in life is what propelled him to write this book.