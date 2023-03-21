“Cam Newton Is Basing Everything on What He Was”: Shannon Sharpe Goes Ham on Cam’s New Announcement

Cam Newton was once a savage quarterback in the league. When he first entered the league, he was the face of the Panthers. With them, he won many accolades, like the Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2011 and the league MVP award in 2015. However, after a successful start to his career, he saw a drop in his performance from 2019 to 2021.

In those three years, he started 22 games but unfortunately won only seven of them. Newton did not play for the entire 2022 season. Now the 33-year-old is eyeing a comeback. He announced that he would throw at Auburn’s Pro Day. When Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe heard this, he went bonkers. The former Denver Broncos TE made some scathing remarks about the quarterback.

Shannon Sharpe gives Cam Newton a harsh reality check

Even though fans are excited to see what Newton will bring to the table, his attempts did not impress top analysts. He will join Auburn players who will try to show their skills and talents in order to improve their draft stock. The legendary TE criticized his move.

"How these randoms keep getting jobs? … Ain't 32 motherf–kers better than me" 😳 Cam Newton announced he will be throwing at Auburn's Pro Day on Tuesday (via @CameronNewton)pic.twitter.com/pbKXJrtBKW — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 21, 2023

Sharpe spoke on Undisputed and said that it was the fault of the shot-caller’s entourage for encouraging him to show up at the event.

.@ShannonSharpe on Cam Newton announcing he’ll throw at Auburn’s Pro Day: “Cam, you haven’t been good in a very long time. It’s 2023, this isn’t 2015 anymore. I hate to break it to you, but you’re now one of those ‘randoms.’” pic.twitter.com/AaE4YriqoY — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) March 21, 2023

He said, “I’m gonna keep it 100 with you and everybody is watching. Cam, you haven’t been good for a very long time. I’ll tell you something they’re probably not telling you in your circle. That’s how the league looks at you. Now, you are one of those randoms…Cam Newton Is basing everything on what he was.”

According to Sharpe, Newton has done enough in the league and should hang up his cleats. Newton was once an extraordinary player in the NFL. But times have changed, and the QB market is completely different from when he entered the league.

Will teams want to take a chance by signing Newton even if he is still able to throw?

Newton’s 10-year anniversary of his Super Bowl appearance

There was a time when fellow QBs adopted his style of rushing and passing. But now, it seems like the former QB should make himself happy by rejoicing over his Super Bowl appearance on February 7th, 2016.

Let’s just be honest here. Broncos ended Cam Newton’s career in super bow 50. He was never the same after that game. And he was league MVP that year. — Nicholas (@milehighclone) August 31, 2021

The QB will reach the 10-year anniversary mark in 2025. The game was held between the Denver Broncos and another team. The Panthers lost the game, and apart from that, he made the playoffs just once.