Michael Vick Opens Up About His Back-to-Back Heisman Trophy Snubs in 1999 and 2000

Michael Vick speaks of his at the Wilmington Library as part of ‘The Cookout’ Black History Month speaker series, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. Credit-William Bretzger/Delaware News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Few quarterbacks have influenced the game of football and inspired generations of players—like Lamar Jackson and Cam Newton—more than Michael Vick. The former Eagles star revolutionized the quarterback position with his electrifying dual-threat ability, yet his career lacks the individual and team accolades that typically define greatness.

Advertisement

Despite falling short of major NFL success, Vick remains convinced that he should have won the Heisman Trophy during his three seasons in college football. As a freshman, Vick finished third in Heisman voting, followed by a sixth-place finish in his sophomore year.

During his appearance on the Glory Daze podcast with Johnny Manziel, the four-time Pro Bowler opened up about those Heisman snubs and how they still sting to this day. He firmly believes his electrifying play—especially in his freshman season—earned him a place in the Heisman fraternity.

“Yes based on the way I played I should have won. I just know I was an underclassman, I was a freshman. Ron Dayne had paid his dues. He was destined for it.”

The 1999 Heisman winner, Ron Dayne, was a senior who had put in years of hard work and consistent performances, making him a deserving recipient of the award. But he feels it was an honor just to be in the same room, being part of that elite group.

“But you know just being in the company, in that room, I think it was myself, Joe Hamilton, Chad Pennington. So it was an elite group.”

In the 1999 season, Dayne, playing for the Wisconsin Badgers, rushed for over 2000 yards. He was also unanimous All-American and AP College Football Player of the Year, along with other accolades. It’s hard to deny someone like that.

In the year 2000, Chris Weinke won the Heisman Award. He was All-American and led the nation in passing with 4,167 yards while also throwing 33 TDs. He also took the Seminoles to their third National Championship appearance in a row after winning the previous year against Vick’s Virginia Tech.

Though the stats don’t reflect the performances, Vick’s stats can’t measure up to both the Heisman winners. In 1999, he threw for 1840 yards while rushing for another 580. He had a total of 20 TDs and threw five picks.

In the year 2000, he passed for 1439 yards, nine TDs, and seven interceptions while rushing for 636 and adding 9 TDs on the ground.

Nevertheless, Vick went on to have a better NFL career than both Dayne and Weinke and played for thirteen seasons in the league.