Micah Parsons Reacts to DK Metcalf’s ‘Sign Language Trash Talk’ After Scoring Against the Cowboys

Seattle Seahawks star DK Metcalf is known for his fiery demeanor, but he took a strategic turn to curb penalties. He enrolled in American Sign Language (ASL) classes to creatively trash-talk and not get fined. Even Cowboys LB Micah Parsons reacted to Metcalf’s unique celebration. So what’s causing such a stir about the Seahawks WR’s ASL trash talk?

Addressing his penalty troubles on ‘The Rich Eisen Show,’ Metcalf shared his unique approach. He applied his newfound ASL skill to taunt opponent CB Ahkello Witherspoon when he faced the Los Angeles Rams. The Seahawks WR expressed frustration with the recent penalties and stated, “I kept getting flags for my mouthing, so, got sign my sh*t talkin now.”

After scoring against Witherspoon, Metcalf used ASL to sign “44 is my son,” cleverly referencing the CB’s jersey number. He had this celebration in the works for over a month.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons talked about DK Metcalf’s celebration on the latest episode of The Edge by Bleacher Report. Let’s dive deeper into how Parsons felt about the ASL celebration.

Micah Parsons Lauds DK Metcalf for his Creative Sign Language Celebration

The two-time Pro Bowler LB praised Metcalf’s sign language celebration and even called it a top-five celebration of the year. He expressed genuine admiration for the efforts put in by the Seahawks’ wide receiver. He said,

“I am not even going to lie, this might have been the top five celebrations this year, without a doubt,” followed by, “I mean everything he put into that was super dope.”

DK Metcalf embraced the idea from teammate Boye Mafe, who also knows ASL. He took ASL classes on his off days, eager to improve his image as a player who gets fined a lot. He also signed “Standing on Business” during last Thursday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys. However, despite his efforts, Metcalf leads the league in fines.

DK Metcalf claimed the top spot on SPOTRAC.com‘s list of the highest-fined players in 2023, accumulating a staggering $213,083 in fines from the league. No other player comes close to his total, with Jaylen Warren securing the second position with a fine of $97,112. Following closely are Kareem Jackson, Kwon Alexander, and Kieth Smith, each facing fines of $89,670, $87418, and $87,418, respectively.