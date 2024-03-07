Cam Newton’s Baby Mama Jasmin Brown Once Spoke in Detail About Her Abusive Relationships, Daddy Issues & More

Cam Newton is a new dad once again! The former QB and his partner Jasmin Brown recently had their first child together as a couple, and they couldn’t be happier. With the breaking of this news, Brown’s life is receiving increasing curiosity from football fans, who want to know all about the NFL star’s baby momma.

While Newton and Brown are in a happy, healthy relationship, and constantly gushing about each other and their newborn, Brown’s romantic life wasn’t always a bed of roses. The comedian once talked about her daddy issues, and how that led her to being in abusive relationships with older men.

Around 8 months ago, the comedian and actress sat down with Crystal Renee Hayslett on her show ‘Keep it Positive Sweetie,’ where she bared her soul, talking about her s*xual liberation and s*x life. With talks of her s*xual relationships, her dark past with abusive partners also came up. Talking about her younger self, Brown described how not getting outward shows of affection and love from her father, led her to develop daddy issues.

This meant that she would be attracted to any guy who would do those things for her, like getting her flowers and using words of affirmation. This, according to her, was not the most healthy situation to be. As she has grown in love and in life, she realizes that love is much more than that and how her relationship with her father also improved.

Talking about her initial dating days, Brown revealed how she only dated older guys, and her third boyfriend was abusive toward her. Speaking of him, she revealed her realization that he was not a good partner, as she said,

“I thought about it and it was like, ‘yo this n*gga is like my pimp’… he wasn’t very kind to me, he didn’t put me in the best situations, he wasn’t considerate of my feelings…it was abuse though.”

Jasmine Brown has grown much more now and has a completely different perspective on love and life. She also has a better relationship with her dad, who is now able to show his affection in ways that she understands and appreciates. She also talked about how her relationship with Newton has helped her realize what true love looks like, and it’s not just about flowers and nice words.

Cam Newton Taught Jasmine Brown What Love Is

Jasmine Brown doesn’t shy away from talking about her relationship with Cam Newton. She even has a comedy special based around her relationship with the former QB, where she discusses being a stepmother and being the “third woman.” Brown is in a much better place now in her loving and healthy relationship with Newton. On the show, Brown gave a glimpse of what her relationship with Newton is like how it’s different from her past relationships, and how he’s taught her a new meaning of love:

“Now to be in a relationship where I am loved, and I know what it’s like for somebody to really love you, and to show you that they really love you, and to be honest with you, and tell me like, ‘Babe, that wasn’t love’… He keeps it real with me and tells me that you think that was love, but that wasn’t love.”

It seems like Newton and Brown are in a really good place as a couple. And now, with the arrival of their first child, the couple couldn’t be happier. With the standards of love they’ve set for each other, it’s an indication of how loving they’re going to be as parents to their newborn.