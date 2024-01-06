“That’s Not Who I Am”: Right After Katt Williams’ Episode, Shannon Sharpe Gets Frustrated Over People Misinterpreting His Role

In the wake of Katt Williams’ explosive appearance on Club Shay Shay, host Shannon Sharpe is setting the record straight: he’s not a journalist, he’s a conversationalist. This distinction became crucial after Williams’ unfiltered opinions on fellow comedians like Cedric the Entertainer, Kevin Hart, and Joe Rogan stirred controversy, casting a shadow over Sharpe’s interviewing style.

Katt Williams, known for his unapologetic and candid style, truly lived up to his reputation in his recent three-hour-long conversation with Shannon Sharpe on the podcast Club Shay Shay. In the episode that aired on January 3rd, Katt Williams didn’t hold back at all. He pointed fingers at several famous comedians like Cedric the Entertainer, Steve Harvey, and Kevin Hart, accusing them of stealing jokes and doing other wrong things.

Williams questioned their authenticity and humor, bringing a fresh perspective to the debate on what makes a comedian genuinely funny. Shannon Sharpe, a Super Bowl champion turned ESPN correspondent, faced criticism for his interviewing approach.

Sharpe’s frustration was palpable as he addressed the misconceptions about his role. “I’m not Mike Wallace, Ed Bradley, Dan Rather, or Walter Cronkite; that’s not who I am,” he stated, distancing himself from the expectations of a traditional journalist. His aim is to facilitate conversations, not interrogate them. Sharpe firmly believes that his approach allows guests like Williams to openly express their views in a safe place,—a concept he feels is crucial to the spirit of Club Shay Shay.

Viewers accused him of not digging deeper or challenging Williams’ assertions. Sharpe, in response, clarified his stance. He emphasized that he is not a journalist in the traditional sense. He never claimed to be one like those seen on 60 Minutes or similar shows. Instead, Sharpe identifies as a conversationalist, creating a safe and open space for guests to express themselves without the rigid formats of conventional journalism.

Joe Rogan Responds to Katt Williams

Katt Williams stirred the comedy world with his blunt remarks about Kevin Hart and Joe Rogan on Club Shay Shay. Katt Williams raised some tough questions about Kevin Hart, suggesting that Hart’s success in Hollywood wasn’t because he worked his way up the usual way comedians do, but rather because it was all set up for him in advance. He also had a go at Joe Rogan, complaining that Rogan never asked him to be on his podcast.

Katt Williams said about Joe Rogan: “Joe doesn’t want me on there… Joe got six comedians that ain’t ever been funny that he wants to push out.” Joe Rogan replied via tweet, “I love Katt. He’s one of my favorite comics, and I’d love to have him on. We talk about him all the time. If he’s down, I’ll make it happen.”

It seems that we’ll get to see Williams on the Joe Rogan podcast soon enough. What remains to be seen is if he starts more fires on the show, flames the existing ones or backtrack (which does not seem his style.) Maybe Rogan will ask better questions, to satiate the fans who were left wanting more from Sharpe.