“Jesus, Are You Kidding Me?”: Patrick Mahomes Getting Hit by Von Miller’s Golf Cart Amuses NFL Fans

The eighth edition of “The Match,” a charity golf event, recently took place at the Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas. This year’s match featured Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce teaming up to take on NBA Splash Brothers Steph Curry and Klay Thompson. The picturesque Las Vegas in the backdrop and stars like Von Miller gracing the event made the contest even better.

While Von Miller is known for his ferocious pass-rushing abilities on the football field, no one could have predicted that Miller would bring his competitive spirit to the golf course as well. It was a delightful surprise to witness the clash of these football titans in an entirely different setting.

“I can’t stop watching” – Fans react to off-field banter between Von Miller-Patrick Mahomes

In a tweet shared by Quentin Sickafoose, Miller was captured crashing his golf cart into Mahomes’ cart. “Jesus, are you kidding me?” yelled bewildered Mahomes after getting hit as he couldn’t believe what mighty Miller did. Miller didn’t just stop there and even crashed his cart into Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.

This display of camaraderie and friendly banter between the athletes garnered a lot of attention from fans, who shared their reactions and thoughts on Twitter.

Here are some of the best fan reactions:

In the end, despite a few setbacks, things panned out just perfectly for Mahomes, Kelce and their fans. The underdog NFL duo secured a swashbuckling comeback win against Curry and Thompson.

Travis Kelce’s Clutch Putt Propels the NFL Duo to Stunning Victory in ‘The Match’

The duo of Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce came up on top against Splash Brothers. They ended up winning “The Match” with a score of 3 and 2. In the 12-hole game, the NFL duo dominated the show. In fact, they were able to secure three consecutive holes following a tied first hole. The NBA counterparts made things interesting by winning the ninth hole.

After facing a setback in the previous hole, Kelce and Mahomes found themselves in a crucial moment on the green. With the pressure mounting, Kelce stepped up and confidently sank a close-range putt from the side of the green. The precision and composure demonstrated by Kelce were truly remarkable, securing their victory in the match.