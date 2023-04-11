“Mexicans Will be P*ssed”: Tom Brady Admirer Veronika Rajek Addresses the “Great Mexican Stereotype” of Being Late for Everything

Slovakian bombshell Veronika Rajek is one of those celebrities who just know how to break he internet on a constant basis. Widely renowned as one of the most beautiful women on Instagram, Rajek struggled to get going initially on social media platforms.

This is because repeatedly, her social media handles were taken down, even when she ensured not to share any sort of n*de content online. In fact, Rajek has specified on numerous occasions that she will never even consider posing n*ked for any outlet. Thankfully, after Tom Brady dating rumors, Veronika’s Insta account hasn’t been taken down which has eventually allowed her to amass as many as 4.6 million followers on the photo-sharing platform.

Veronika Rajek hilariously addresses a big Mexican Stereotype

Veronika is a massive Tom Brady fan. So much so, that even wrote a long caption while sharing a few pictures in TB12 jersey last year after the NFL GOAT scripted one of the most famous come from behind victories of all time. Since then, Tom-Veronika dating rumors have been ruling the headlines.

It won’t be wrong to say that the dating speculations helped Rajek big time as she ended up reaching out to a whole new audience. While the rumors have now slowed down, Rajek is still ruling the game on Instagram by sharing incredibly sultry posts. However, from time to time, she also shows off her funny side on social media by sharing a few hilarious memes.

Most recently, Veronika posted a meme which might not please the Mexicans too much but will sure tickle a few ribs. Rajek shared a post which showcased time being displayed digitally on a massive wall. Surely, when someone is seeing the time in such a large font on a wall, he or she is bound to stay punctual, right?

Oh Veronika, the Mexicans will be soo pissed🤣 pic.twitter.com/p6YPTxKqu8 — broady (@broadyboy101) April 11, 2023

Well many think that the Mexicans, who are known for being late, will still not reach the designated place on time, even if they were forced to stare at a large clock in their own houses. “What my Mexican friends taught me,” Veronika wrote while sharing the said meme.

Veronika Rajek doesn’t want to go back to Slovakia

Although Veronika is originally from Slovakia, she isn’t very keen on going back to her hometown. In an appearance on ‘Pillow Talk’ a while back, Rajek had revealed that not many people in Slovakia are supportive of OnlyFans models like her.

In fact, she had revealed that she loves to stay in the U.S, the land of football. As of now, Rajek is staying in Mexico and working hard to achieve great heights in the modeling world. However, on a constant basis, the gorgeous Insta celebrity has been seen spending quality time with her friends in Los Angeles and Miami as well.