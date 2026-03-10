Steelers News: What Happens if Aaron Rodgers Doesn’t Return to Pittsburgh?

It’s popularly believed that Aaron Rodgers will return to the Pittsburgh Steelers for 2026. They’re a team that’s desperate at quarterback, and the veteran QB may be their best option. But what happens if Rodgers doesn’t return for his second season in Steel City?

Even though the popular belief is that he will play for another season, Rodgers could also very well opt out. He was only under contract for one season with the Steelers and is now a free agent. As a 42-year-old, anything could be on the table moving forward, including possibly pursuing teams (like the Vikings) he wanted to join last year but couldn’t. He could even hang up the cleats.

And if any of that happens and Rodgers doesn’t return to the Steelers, it will force the team to look at their undeveloped or unproven options at quarterback. NFL analyst Adam Schefter echoes the same sentiment.

“They’re hoping Rodgers comes back, and if he doesn’t, they would then be prepared to have Will Howard and Mason Rudolph on their roster. They obviously would have to add somebody else. But it’s the reason that I think they don’t feel rushed and compelled to go out and add anybody right now,” Schefter shared on Get Up.

Mason Rudolph is entering his 7th year in the NFL and his 6th with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He’s the definition of a backup quarterback, having started only 19 games in his career. Will Howard, meanwhile, was a 6th-round pick in last year’s draft and a former national champion in college. He didn’t see any game action last season, but the team is reportedly high on him.

It’s not exactly the most exciting outlook if Rodgers leaves, and things could go off the rails quickly. That’s why the Steelers need to focus on re-signing the veteran quarterback. At this point, he’s their best option.

At the same time, though, Ty Simpson out of Alabama has been heavily linked to the AFC North team in mock drafts. He would be a perfect fit based on where he’s projected to go in the draft and his potential. So maybe the Steelers are waiting to see if they can secure him before pursuing Rodgers again.

All in all, Pittsburgh has a lot of unknowns going into next year. They have a new head coach, Mike McCarthy, who’s been away from the NFL for a season. They also lost their best rusher from last year, Kenneth Gainwell, to free agency. But they promptly replaced him with Rico Dowdle, a guy with upside from Carolina.

Now, we’re learning that Rodgers may not return to the Steelers. If that were to happen, with the team also adjusting to a new head coach in Mike McCarthy, you could all but guarantee a lost season for Pittsburgh. Even though he’s not what he used to be, Rodgers still found a way to lead them to the playoffs last year.