Dak Prescott Contract Rumors: Will the Dallas Cowboys QB Reset the Market at $60 Million?

After choking in the playoffs once again, the Cowboys Nation shouldn’t yet get their hopes up for a Super Bowl season. The front office has more than a few issues at hand, and before the fifth day of the new league year, Dak Prescott could go home with the biggest payout the league has ever seen. At the same time, CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons are also due for their own shares, which further complicates things for America’s Team who are only $21 million over the cap.

The Mississippi State alum signed a four-year, $160 million contract with the Cowboys in 2021, and in his final year, the star QB sits on a whopping $59.45 million salary cap hit. This is a gigantic cap hit for the team; therefore, they won’t be able to make any significant moves during free agency. And it gets even worse since Prescott has no-trade and no-franchise tag clauses in place — in the contract he signed. Hence, the Cowboys won’t be able to trade him or tag him if they do not agree on an extension.

Prescott is set to receive a $5 million roster bonus before the fifth day of the new league year (March 18), so if the Cowboys were to agree to an extension, it needs to happen before that deadline. Moreover, if the 2023 passing TD leader decides to leave in free agency next year, the Cowboys would take a $36.4 million hit in dead money for the 2025 season, Ari Meirov reports.

In conclusion, the Cowboys are in a pickle, and their shot caller is very likely to reset the QB market with a ground-breaking deal — while he is yet to appear on or win the Conference championship. This development has sent a shockwave throughout the NFL world, and it’s safe to say that the fans aren’t happy.

Cowboys Nation Reacts to Dak Prescott’s $60 Million Rumors

Fans are less than happy with the Dak Prescott situation. Ever since he and his Cowboys suffered the heartbreaking loss against the Packers in the playoffs, the majority of Cowboys fans demanded change and urged them to seek a new scenery — since the 28-year-long Super Bowl-appearance drought prevails.

This X user couldn’t believe how the Cowboys managed to get themselves into such a mess, noting, “Jesus how did the cowboys work themselves into such a bad situation.”

Another disappointed fan stated, “Forced to make him the highest paid QB in history and he has 0 conference championships, MVPs or awards in general what a nasty precedent that’ll set.”

A fan chimed in and expressed that Prescott consistently falls short when his team needs him the most, saying, “The problem with his leverage is that he continually doesn’t show up when it matters most.”

This one’s comment reeked of sarcasm — “I think the Cowboys should sign him for 10 plus years. Great extension!”

Nevertheless, there were also a few who came in support of Dak. Take a look:

Aside from the speculations, it must be noted that Prescott played exceptionally well in the 2023 season, even earning a place in the MVP conversation. Perhaps 2024 will be the year for the Cowboys.