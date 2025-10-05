CFB Reporter Born With Rare Condition Thanks Deion Sanders for Changing His Life

Words may be just words, but they can still be life-changing … especially when they come from someone like Deion Sanders. Reporter Andrew Cherico is proof of this, as he recently shared how a few kind words from Coach Prime didn’t just inspire him; they changed his life forever.

Cherico has had spinal muscular atrophy since age nine and has spent most of his life defying limitations. But that hasn’t stopped him from pursuing his passion as a UCF student-reporter.

Covering college football from a motorized wheelchair, he works tirelessly for Sons of UCF, a small independent outlet, where he speaks about, analyzes, and lives the sport he loves.

Cut to last year, after UCF’s 48–24 loss to Colorado, Cherico sat in the postgame press room, exhausted after 12 straight hours of coverage. Despite the fatigue, he kept his spirits high, raised his hand, and then asked Deion Sanders a straightforward question about the Buffaloes’ defense. What followed, however, was anything but ordinary.

“I’m proud of you and your resilience and what you go through on a daily basis,” Sanders said, pausing mid-answer and turning directly to him.

“I’m so darn proud of you, you have no idea. Because I was in a [wheel] chair at one point with these toes being amputated, and I know what you deal with on a daily basis,” Prime added.

For the young reporter, this was a moment that transcended football, as it was one man who had battled his own physical pain recognizing another who lived through it daily. Simply put, Sanders’ compassion instantly filled the room and left Cherico in tears later that night.

Right after that interaction, the UCF reporter took to social media and poured his heart out.

“Wow, I’m blessed beyond belief to have witnessed Deion Sanders giving me a shoutout, telling me he’s proud of me and all the work I do, especially with the adversity I deal with from my physical disability… While it may have been a small gesture to you, it truly changed my life. It motivates me to continue chasing my dreams,” Cherico wrote.

Cherico later explained that growing up, he knew he could never play football, but that never stopped his love for the game. Instead, he turned it into a passion for storytelling, a path that Deion Sanders’ words helped reaffirm.

And now, almost a year later, FOX Sports aired a seven-minute video detailing his journey and Deion Sanders’ role in it. Reacting to the visual presentation, Cherico once again took to X to express gratitude:

“Still can’t believe this all happened: I’m just so grateful for it all. This story isn’t about me… It’s about the communities I represent. You can do whatever you put your mind to with consistency, determination, and faith!” He penned. “Deion Sanders didn’t need to do what he did… but it’s a reminder a bit of kindness can go a long way.”

Still can’t believe this all happened: I’m just so grateful for it all. This story isn’t about me… It’s about the communities I represent. I’ve said it numerous times but I think it calls for one more time. You can do whatever you put your mind to with consistency,… https://t.co/0Io4P8KLoK — Andrew Cherico (@Andrew_Cherico) October 4, 2025

And unsurprisingly, this kindness has continued to echo. Back in July this year, at the 2025 Big 12 Media Days in Frisco, Texas, Sanders recognized Cherico once again, this time from across the room.

“It’s just to see him smiling and doing his thing. It takes a lot to get here, and we take it for granted. My hat is off, and my prayers are for him. That is unbelievable what he is accomplishing,” the Buffs coach told The Athletic [h/t Sports Illustrated].

All told, from a postgame press conference to national television, the bond between Andrew Cherico and Deion Sanders remains a powerful reminder that empathy and acknowledgment can change lives.

Even if the words are as simple as “I’m proud of you,” if they come from the right person, it can mean the world for someone like Andrew Cherico and countless others.