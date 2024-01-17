Cowboys Fan Shaquille O’Neal Expresses His Frustration at Dak Prescott After Another Playoff Loss

Dak Prescott encountered another playoff setback in his fifth postseason appearance in the last eight years. Expressing shock over his team’s performance against the Green Bay Packers, Prescott shared his surprise in the post-game presser. However, fans, including NBA legend, Shaquille O’Neal, aren’t just shocked but also frustrated after seeing their favorite team’s another heartbreaking loss.

The four-time NBA world champion, Shaq, has been a vocal Dallas Cowboys supporter for several years. He’s a dedicated superfan, quick to defend the team against any criticism. Throughout the 2023 season, he firmly stood behind Dak Prescott, going so far as to predict a Super Bowl victory for the star Cowboys quarterback.

Yet, the dream of witnessing his favored team clinch the title came to an end, leaving Shaq quietly frustrated. He expressed his discontent by sharing an edited video of Dak Prescott’s post-game conference on Sunday. Shaq posted it on his Instagram story, showing the Cowboys QB answering reporters when a fan suddenly jumps in to attack the quarterback.

The video had a playful touch, with the caption “Dallas Cowboys Fans are Fed Up” and three laughing emojis. It was a blend of two clips, with the man seen attacking being from a different viral video. This separate incident involved a man named Deobra Redden, who violently confronted Judge Mary Kay Holthus during a hearing on January 3.

50-Acre Farm on the Line as Cowboys Fell Short in Super Bowl Bid

Shaquille O’Neal made an appearance on Stephen A. Smith’s podcast a few days before the Cowboys vs. Packers game. Proudly declaring himself a “born and raised Cowboys fan,” Shaq took a contrary stance to Smith, who had criticized the Cowboys throughout the season.

Shaq’s confidence in the Cowboys winning Super Bowl LVIII was so strong that he even made a bet with Stephen A. He wagered his 50-acre Texas farm, stating that if the Cowboys didn’t win the Super Bowl this year, it would be Smith’s. The NBA star stated,

“I live on a 50-acre farm right down here in Texas, if they don’t win the Super Bowl, you can have my farm,Here is the paper to Tex Johnson’s farm. If we don’t win that Super Bowl, you can have it. You can have the deed and the trust, it’s all yours.”

Despite Smith’s efforts to persuade him, stating the Cowboys were no match for the San Francisco 49ers and the Baltimore Ravens, the former Lakers legend remained unconvinced. Shaq might have been trolling Smith, but a few days later, the results were in, and the Cowboys faced a disappointing exit in the first round itself.

The Dallas Cowboys wrapped up the season with a consistent 12-5 record for the third consecutive year. They grabbed everyone’s attention, particularly during their impressive five-game winning streak mid-season. Dak Prescott’s outstanding performance even sparked MVP considerations. However, critics argued that the quarterback tends to struggle in crucial games, and this was evident when he threw two interceptions in the game against the Packers, leading to their loss.