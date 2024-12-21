Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Gives a Glimpse of Her $1,450 Handbag Ahead of Texans Matchup

Jan 13, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Brittany Mahomes in attendance during the first half of the 2024 AFC wild card game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Brittany Mahomes always pays close attention to her gameday outfits while cheering for her husband. The wife of Patrick Mahomes is often seen in dazzling red ensembles paired with white and gold accents. Before the Saturday matchup with the Texans this Saturday, she showed off an expensive handbag featuring a similar color scheme that she’s bringing along with her.

Advertisement

On her Instagram story, Brittany gave us a glimpse of her $1,450 Burberry Women’s Red Mini Peg Top Handle Bag — a purchase that many wouldn’t even consider but has recently gained popularity among celebrities. Dua Lipa, Rihanna, and even Zendaya are a few of the A-listers who have been spotted carrying the swanky purse.

The bag in question measures just 21.5 cm in width and 23 cm in depth, making it quite small. It features a single top handle and a top zip closure. The color scheme includes red, white, and black, with a golden zipper.

Showing off expensive handbags has kind of become Brittany’s thing as of late. Earlier this year against the Panthers, she rocked a $4,550 bag from Louis Vuitton.

Not only is she showing off her tastes, but Brittany is becoming a huge fashion icon in sports and in general. She’s even mentioned that she started dressing her husband for game days, and, to be honest, his outfits have been turning heads week in and week out.

It’s all seemingly in an effort to stand out during a time in which the Chiefs are at the height of their dynasty. Brittany currently holds a net worth of $10 million and owns/manages a bunch of businesses at the moment.

Brittany Lynne Fitness is an online fitness brand that lets you customize workouts, and Brittany is a certified personal trainer for the site. She also co-owns the Kansas City Current in the NWSL with her husband. Brittany used to play soccer professionally in Iceland, believe it or not. She also has a partnership with Shop Vitality, an athletic clothing brand.

Say what you want about Brittany, but she has taken full advantage of her position in life. For a woman who was introduced to the world through a viral picture from an unflattering angle, she’s managed to flip the narrative. Showing off her great fashion sense and looks in the process.

Her husband, Patrick, though, is more focused on football. He’s spent the week recovering from an ankle sprain and should be good to go for game time this weekend. But the Texans are no slouch. Currently, with a 9-5 record, they’ve clinched the AFC South seed, and are looking to get better playoff seeding.

The Chiefs should be prepared, though. They boast the best record in the league at 13-1 and lead in one-score victories. When the game gets stressful, they lock in and find a way to win. We’ll see if they can secure win number 14 with Brittany cheering from the box alongside Taylor Swift.