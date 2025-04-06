Geno Smith Makes the Raiders Playoff Contenders, Claims Super Bowl Champion

Tom Brady and the Las Vegas Raiders aren’t wasting any time. From re-signing Maxx Crosby on a blockbuster deal to hiring Pete Carroll as head coach, the Sin City-based team has already made several impressive moves. But one of their biggest splashes came via trade, as the Raiders sent a third-round pick to the Seattle Seahawks to acquire veteran quarterback Geno Smith.

That move alone, according to Super Bowl champion James Jones, steers this Raiders project from a rebuild to a playoff push.

“Yes, I said playoffs this year,” the former Packers wide receiver said on the latest episode of The Facility before continuing,

“Geno Smith is a very, very accurate quarterback. He’s a quarterback that can take you to the playoffs—because he has.”

And he’s not wrong. Smith led Seattle to the postseason in 2022 and posted back-to-back solid years in a system built around balance, tempo, and smart quarterback play. And who was his head coach during that time? Pete Carroll. That’s why Jones backs the 73-year-old veteran HC to maximize Geno’s potential once again, as he believes the same ingredients now exist in Vegas.

“Pete Carroll went to the playoffs with Geno Smith,” Jones added. “He knows how to build a really good roster. And now, the Raiders have done just that.”

Indeed, the Raiders have been one of the NFL’s most active teams this offseason. On defense, they’ve signed safety Jeremy Chinn, linebacker Elandon Roberts, and cornerback Eric Stokes, while re-signing key contributors like DT Zach Carter and CB Darnay Holmes. Up front, they’ve added former Cardinals defensive tackle Leki Fotu to bolster the interior.

Offensively, too, the pieces are quietly coming together. Veteran speedster Raheem Mostert joins the backfield, tight end Ian Thomas adds depth, and second-year standout Michael Mayer could now share reps—or even a two-TE set—with Brock Bowers, who had a breakout season last year.

On top of this wave of signings, if the Raiders are able to pair Ashton Jeanty — the Boise State running back who shattered the CFB record books — with wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, Jones argued that the team would have a strong running offense to complement their new talisman.

“When you talk about Jacoby Meyers, when you talk about Brock Bowers, when you talk about adding a guy like Ashton Jeanty… I think the Raiders can make the playoffs with Geno Smith.”

.@89JonesNTAF says Geno Smith elevates the Raiders to playoff contention pic.twitter.com/96dFx77XsD — The Facility (@TheFacilityFS1) April 4, 2025

For now, the Raiders are Geno’s team. And after a few rough years post-Derek Carr, they may finally have the right balance of experience, youth, and ambition to get back in the playoff conversation.

But that said, one cannot stop wondering if Brady & Co. might have pulled the trigger a bit early on awarding Smith with a two-year, $75 million extension when there is a real opportunity to draft Shedeur Sanders.

As things stand, Cam Ward to the Titans seems like a lock. The next two spots are also being earmarked for Abdul Carter and Travis Hunter. Picking 4th and 5th are the Patriots and Jaguars—two teams that don’t necessarily need a playmaker. Should the dominoes fall this way, Sanders to the Raiders becomes a real possibility.

But even now, it feels like it’s not too late because pairing the Buffs star with Geno Smith could become a masterclass in succession planning—allowing the rookie to learn behind a seasoned vet while Smith keeps the team competitive in the meantime.

Regardless of how things pan out, Las Vegas is betting big this offseason—and if James Jones is right, they might be holding a winning hand.