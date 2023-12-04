Shannon Sharpe Goes Ballistic While Reprimanding Naysayers Who Had an Issue With His Dog; “My Grandmother Had No Problem”

Shannon Sharpe was recently dragged into an unexpected controversy. During Thanksgiving last week, a video circulated showing Sharpe praying before dinner with his dog on his lap. Some fans seemingly had a problem with Sharpe having his dog on the dinner table, and their reaction was not much liked by Shannon.

In response to the backlash from the Thanksgiving video, Sharpe addressed his critics on an episode of “First Take.” He expressed, somewhat humorously, that those offended by his dog’s presence at the table might as well not come to his house for meals.

To people retorting “What would your grandmother think?”, he said, “My grandmother had no problem once I got dogs. For a matter of fact, I had two Rottweilers in Denver with me.” Sharpe reminisced about his grandmother, who had no issue with dogs being around the dining area. The former TE was raised by his grandmother and had immense love for her. He shared some memories from the past about his Rottweilers and he also told about his grandmother’s love for them.

Further explaining how much his grandmother liked his dogs he said, “I sent the dogs to my sister and my grandmother. When I came home, I wanted to take the dogs with me to Atlanta. But my grandma said, ‘No, you can’t take the dogs; you should have let me and your sister have them.’ She was cool with the dogs.”

He pointed out the irony in people’s concerns about cleanliness, highlighting the natural shedding of humans compared to his well-groomed pet. Sharpe tried to keep his message clear and loud to people: that he loves his dogs a lot and that his choices in life matter the most.

The Price of Love: Sharpe’s $10,000 Dog

During another episode of the “Nightcap” podcast, Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson delved into Sharpe’s surprising decision to spend $10,000 on Teddy.

Johnson, initially puzzled by Sharpe’s choice to import a dog internationally, quipped that he could have found a similar dog locally for much less. Sharpe, undeterred, detailed the extensive process involving a dog handler who traveled across countries to bring Teddy to Los Angeles.

Johnson, taken aback by the price, humorously remarked that he could’ve sourced a Pomeranian in the city for a fraction of the cost, highlighting the contrast between Sharpe’s lavish expenditure and more conventional pet adoption methods. Shannon Sharpe and his story revolving around his dogs are proof of his soft heart. Whether he lets Teddy sleep in the same bed as him or share his Thankgiving dinner with him proudly on the dinner table, Sharpe made it clear that it’s his choice.