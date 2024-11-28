“It’s Like 1 AM and There Are Girls Dancing on Stage”: Tom Brady Recalls Taking Son Jack to the Super Bowl Afterparty

It must be quite hard for Tom Brady to pick his favorite Super Bowl moment. The man has won seven of them and appeared in ten. Yet, when asked the same question on the season finale of ‘Break 50,’ hosted by professional golfer Bryson DeChambeau, the former quarterback picked not one, but three such memories that he considers the most special. And one of them hilariously involved his 17-year-old son, Jack.

Advertisement

The year was 2019 — Brady had won his sixth Super Bowl against the LA Rams and would ultimately be his last with New England. It was quite special. And after the 13-3 victory at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the Patriots had rapper Snoop Dogg in the after-party. Who better than the ‘Drop it like it’s hot’ hitmaker to spearhead such an event? But the dilemma came when Brady’s son, Jack, wanted to attend it.

It was the middle of the night, well past Jack’s bedtime, which should have prevented Brady from accepting the request. Plus, Snoop Dogg’s music isn’t exactly kid-friendly. And to make matters worse, there were “girls dancing” at the event, which made the father of three feel a bit uneasy.

However, you don’t win a Super Bowl every year, even if you’re Tom Brady. So, he decided to take Jack to the party, especially since he felt like the “worst parent in the world.”

“It’s like 1 a.m. and there’re girls dancing, and I’m like ‘Jack!’ And he’s like, ‘Dad!’ shaking his head away. It was like I’m the worst parent in the world,” Brady recalled.

Another “Super Bowl moment” that he recounted was when he had his kids on the podium after that aforementioned win against the Rams. It was a fulfilling and meaningful experience for the former Patriots QB to have Jack, Benjamin, and Vivian there, celebrating the victory with him.

Last but not least, TB12 remembered the time during COVID-19 when he led Tampa Bay to the NFC Championship against Green Bay and won. Jack had traveled to that game with Brady’s friend and partner, Tom Wagner. But due to restrictions, Brady’s eldest couldn’t join him to celebrate the win.

Erin Andrews, a renowned sideline reporter, noticed this and wasn’t having any of it. She spoke with Brady and let him know where Jack was sitting. The father then encouraged Jack to come celebrate with him, which, as he described, became one of his best memories in the NFL.