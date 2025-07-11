Chad Johnson Teaches Ja’Marr Chase, Jerry Jeudy and Other WRs To Beat Superstar NFL CB

Chad Johnson recently hosted his first-ever Wideout Workshop, a three-day summit where some of the NFL’s best receivers gathered to refine their craft. From Ja’Marr Chase and Tyreek Hill to Jerry Jeudy, the field was stacked with top-tier receiving talent.

But this wasn’t just a networking event, as it was also an all-out technical clinic, where every rep became a debate on beating the league’s best defenders. And at the centre of this discourse was none other than Patrick Surtain II.

Widely regarded as one of the NFL’s top cornerbacks, Surtain has a history of locking down even the best. His battles with Ja’Marr Chase, for instance, have been epic.

They have been going against each other since 2021, as rookies, when Surtain first held Chase to just one catch for three yards, the Bengals WR’s worst outing in the league. Fast forward to 2024, and Surtain remains elite.

So it wasn’t surprising when Chad Johnson focused a segment of his workshop on cracking the code against corners like Surtain. And his choice of weapon was the diamond release, a crafty move designed to bait physical corners out of position.

In simple terms, the diamond release is all about deception. The receiver bursts outside with three sharp steps, forcing the cornerback to flip his hips toward the sideline. And that’s when the magic happens, as depending on the coverage, the receiver either breaks back inside for a slant or continues outside for a fade.

Chad Johnson, hence, didn’t waste any time as he demonstrated the move against Courtland Sutton, executing the diamond release, while stressing the importance of putting pressure back on the defender, making them react first.

But Ja’Marr Chase wasn’t entirely convinced. “F**k no,” Chase laughed when asked if it was that easy. The Bengals receiver pointed out that with corners like Surtain, it’s nearly impossible to even get on their cushion. “He already there,” Chase noted, referring to how patient and disciplined top corners are.

Trending: Chad Ochocinco talks about how to beat Pat Surtain with Ja’Marr Chase, Jerry Jeudy, and more! @2LiveCraig pic.twitter.com/jks2Fgc5IF — The House Call Sports (@TheHouseCallPod) July 10, 2025

While Chad Johnson agreed, he went on to explain that against such defenders, receivers need more than just fancy footwork. “You gotta give him a hand for yourself,” Ocho insisted, emphasizing the importance of physicality at the line.

But Chase doubled down on his stance, sharing how even when facing patient defenders like Surtain, he focuses on stretching them with his route, not necessarily breaking outside. “Out of everybody I’ve faced, people are the most patient with their hands,” he said as he gave a nod to Surtain’s rare discipline, who doesn’t bite easily, making him such a nightmare in coverage.

Jerry Jeudy chimed in too, throwing a sceptical glance at the diamond release, while Courtland Sutton laughed at how easily he could anticipate it.

All in all, the conversation summed up the challenge perfectly: against most corners, technique can win. But against Surtain? It takes more than just a release.