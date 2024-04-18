Chargers New HC Jim Harbaugh Takes Fans on Tour Inside His RV Parked in LA

After leaving Michigan for LA, the Raiders’ new coach Jim Harbaugh is between houses at the moment. And that means, he’s living the van life at the moment. The former Wolverines HC has parked up his Thor Motor Coach Quantum at the Waterfront RV Park in Huntington Beach, California, and showed it off for the team’s X account.

Advertisement

Apart from the perk of being just a walk away from the beach, Harbaugh also has a neighbor in Chargers OC Greg Roman. The two joined forces to give a tour of Harbaugh’s RV, giving glimpses into how the HC has been living for the past few months. But why is Harbaugh staying in an RV?

“Kinda inspired by growing up watching ‘The Rockford Files,” Harbaugh revealed while touring the video team around his vehicle. Plus, it was only a temporary arrangement till his family tied up some loose ends in Ann Arbor and officially joined him in the city of angels. So, if you were thinking of making a trip down to Huntington Beach to catch a coach, you might have to cancel your plans since Harbaugh has since moved away into another house.