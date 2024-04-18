Chargers New HC Jim Harbaugh Takes Fans on Tour Inside His RV Parked in LA

After leaving Michigan for LA, the Raiders’ new coach Jim Harbaugh is between houses at the moment. And that means, he’s living the van life at the moment. The former Wolverines HC has parked up his Thor Motor Coach Quantum at the Waterfront RV Park in Huntington Beach, California, and showed it off for the team’s X account.
Apart from the perk of being just a walk away from the beach, Harbaugh also has a neighbor in Chargers OC Greg Roman. The two joined forces to give a tour of Harbaugh’s RV, giving glimpses into how the HC has been living for the past few months. But why is Harbaugh staying in an RV?
“Kinda inspired by growing up watching ‘The Rockford Files,” Harbaugh revealed while touring the video team around his vehicle. Plus, it was only a temporary arrangement till his family tied up some loose ends in Ann Arbor and officially joined him in the city of angels. So, if you were thinking of making a trip down to Huntington Beach to catch a coach, you might have to cancel your plans since Harbaugh has since moved away into another house.
In his introductory press conference with the Chargers, Harbaugh had expressed his desire to drive an RV to L.A., park it up in a scenic spot near his workplace, and live in it temporarily. It seems his wish came true after all, with his RV lifestyle even becoming much talked about. And it was the offensive coordinator Greg Roman who had first pitched the idea of this RV living.
Greg Roman’s RV
Roman was the initial proponent of the idea of staying in an RV, and Jim readily embraced it, even mentioning it during his introductory press conference. Taken by Roman’s idea, Harbaugh jumped on the RV bandwagon, despite his wife’s reservations. Roman, too, gave a tour of his “much nicer” (as per Harbaugh) RV. His RV proudly displayed the American and Chargers flags and looked like a celebrity’s touring bus.
The OC opted for a 2019 Newmar Ventana, perhaps an indication of how long he’s been enjoying the van life. Giving a tour of the exquisite interior, Harbaugh and Roman reveled in how their RVs can rival a hotel stay. And at a fraction of the cost! “Your RV, my RV, this has been a help to winning, to working,” Harbaugh said to Roman. Well, here’s to hoping Harbaugh and Roman cooked up some interesting gameplays by the beach.