Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Easton Stick, is starting his first football game since being drafted in 2019 by the Chargers. Recently he has been making headlines not for his on-field performance but for a viral warmup video from his past. This video, which has recently resurfaced, is leaving fans and sports enthusiasts alike baffled by his extraordinary ball-handling skills.

Easton Stick, who started his first professional football game for the Chargers, has been on the team’s roster for longer than his teammate Justin Herbert. Before making his mark in the NFL, Stick had already caught the public’s eye with his unconventional warmup routine.

The old footage highlights Stick’s fluidity and ease with the ball, a testament to his rigorous practice and dedication. On a fateful Thursday night in Las Vegas, history was made as Stick became the first quarterback other than Justin Herbert, Tyrod Taylor, or Philip Rivers to start for the Chargers since their 2006 season opener.

At 28, Stick’s extensive tenure as a backup to notable names like Rivers, Taylor, and Herbert has undoubtedly shaped him into the player he is today. In the video, Stick is seen effortlessly warming up and manipulating the ball with such finesse that it seems almost second nature to him. The fans couldn’t believe their eyes at what they were seeing:

Another one wrote, “Is that for real?”

A fan mentioned, “This should be very exciting.”

A comment read, “Playing the wrong sport .”

Easton Stick: The Quarterback with a Golden College Record

Notably, Stick holds the record as the winningest quarterback in NCAA Division 1 FCS history, boasting an impressive 49-3 record. The feat surpassed NDSU’s Brock Jensen’s 48 victories. His tenure at North Dakota State University (NDSU) was non-legendary, being part of five Missouri Valley Football Conference championship teams and winning four NCAA Division I and FCS National Championships.

Stick has some really impressive numbers. He’s thrown for 8,693 yards and made 88 touchdown passes. He’s also gained a total of 11,216 yards on offense. When it comes to running, he’s just as good, with 2,523 yards and 41 touchdowns. This makes him the top record-holder for a quarterback in the MVFC. His first NFL start, however, was less than golden as the Raiders buried the Chargers in a 63-21 loss. He finished 23 of 32 for 257 yards and three touchdowns, lost two fumbles, and threw a fourth-quarter pick-six.