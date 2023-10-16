CU Spokesperson Revealed Deion Sanders Brought in $91,000,000 in Ad Value From Media Coverage For the Program

Deion Sanders has made Colorado a stage for football fans, where he attracts more and more eyeballs every week. He broke viewership records for the first few weeks of the season. A representative of the University of Colorado revealed that Coach Prime brought in roughly $91,000,0000 in ad revenue for the program, according to the Daily Camera.

Colorado Buffaloes set up a hype train after their first three games, and the snowball effect was very much evident in their ad revenue. However, they broke all previous records in their fourth game of the season when they lost to Oregon, and it was said that with their first four record-setting games, they brought in a lot just from ad revenue.

Deion Sanders is Making Colorado a Whole Lot of Money

Deion Sanders, the legendary Pro Football Hall of Famer and head coach of the University of Colorado’s football team, has transformed the sports, entertainment, and business landscape in an awe-inspiring fashion. His arrival in Colorado marked the beginning of a seismic shift, with the 2023 season witnessing unprecedented success for the Buffs.

The team ranked No. 19 in the country under Coach Prime and has ignited an unparalleled enthusiasm for college football. So much so that in a historic first, the Buffaloes had completely sold out their home game tickets for the entire season, a remarkable hype around the last season 1-11 team’s 3-0 start under the HoFer.

Even though Colorado now stands at 4-3, their media coverage during Prime Time’s tenure has been valued at over $90 million. This underlines the immense exposure the university has gained. This season, the Buffs have also witnessed significant networks like Fox and ESPN extensively covering them, attracting millions of viewers and making history. Their game against Colorado State Rams became the fifth most-watched college football game in ESPN history and the most-watched late-window college football game ever on the network. Colorado chancellor Phil DiStefano weighed in on the program’s monetary accomplishments thus far, saying:

“CU Boulder has been the epicenter of the national sports world, which has provided unprecedented exposure for our university across the country. I am impressed by the excitement that has permeated campus, which is less quantifiable but certainly as important as record-setting merchandise and ticket sales.”

A CU representative also told the Daily Camera that they made an estimated $92 million in just four games! However, Deion’s charismatic presence, along with the allure of his son, ex-Heisman Trophy candidate Shedeur Sanders, has made Colorado the center of attention. Prime Time has indeed proven to be a force to be reckoned with by his net worth reaching almost $100 million. Additionally, to the media attention, Coach Prime’s arrival has significantly boosted ticket sales, university donations, and merchandise purchases.

The ‘Prime-Time’ Effect

Colorado’s newfound prominence as “America’s team” is reflected not only in their on-field success but also in their financial impact. The University calculated that the earned media coverage of their football program, attributed to Coach Prime’s influence, amounts to nearly $91 million. This figure is complemented by record-breaking ticket and merchandise sales, with an 892% increase in team store revenue and an astonishing 2,544% surge in September compared to the previous year. Furthermore, Colorado has made history by selling out every home game this season for the first time in the school’s history. Season tickets are in high demand, marking the first sellout in 27 years.

Donations to the university have also seen a substantial increase, rising from $50.8 million in the 2022 fiscal year to $52.7 million in 2023. The community surrounding Boulder benefits, too, with the home opener against Nebraska contributing $17 million in direct and indirect economic impact—a 70% increase compared to the same weekend in 2022. Deion Sanders’ impact as head coach has been a game-changer, both on and off the field, transforming the University of Colorado into a powerhouse with significant financial rewards for the institution and the local community.