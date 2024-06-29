Charissa Thompson & Erin Andrews Share Travis Kelce’s Intense Admiration For Taylor Swift During London Concert

The London leg of the Eras Tour is a gift that just keeps giving. We all saw the tender moments between the two as Taylor gave it her all at Wembley. Captured in phone cameras, Travis could be seen jamming to hits by his pop-star girlfriend, reveling in lyrics that referred to him, to Taylor pointedly dedicating songs to him. While some fans saw this growing bond on their phone screens, podcast hosts Charissa Thompson & Erin Andrews witnessed it in real-time.

With their presence felt far and wide in London, fans are abuzz with the growing bond between the two more than ever. NFL commentators Charissa Thompson and Erin Andrews were thrilled to witness the budding relationship of TnT.

In their recent conversation on the ‘Calm Down‘ podcast, Erin and Charissa discussed what they loved the most as they attended the London Concert. The fact that both Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift get to witness each other on grand stages with such admiration, thrills Charissa Thompson.

Charissa noted, “To watch your partner that they absolutely love and crush it…it is very cool.”

She expressed how true this is for TnT, saying,

“My takeaway was how sweet it was that both of these people get to watch one another in their respective professions with such admiration, with such encouragement…and I was like, what a gift.”

Charissa Thompson then shared her conversation with Travis Kelce, recounting how he stands off to the side, watching Taylor with immense pride. She added how her conversation with Kelce made her realize that he was completely in awe of Swift, and felt extremely proud as he saw her in action on such a grand stage. And Erin Andrews sure agrees with her.

Erin Andrews in Awe With TnT’s Relationship

Both Charissa and Erin have been ardent supporters of Travis Kelce and die-hard Swifties. As the two witnessed TnT sharing a lovely moment in a romantic setting like the one at Wembley, it melted their romantic hearts away.

“We were kind of all standing there watching it, and it was awesome for the Romantics. Like Charissa and I, for a guy that we cheer for on and off the field and obviously we’re massive fans of hers…it was really cool. It was like an inside look of a relationship that all of us had been hoping for.”

The two, in fact, share the same feelings for their better halves, whom they admire to the utmost. Therefore, as the two immersed themselves in the vibe of the Eras Tour, they felt the love strongly in the air.

TAYLOR SWIFT – LONDON Travis Kelce joins Taylor Swift on stage for I Can Do It With A Broken Heart @ The Eras Tour London JUNE 23, 2024

It is not uncommon for NFL fans to admire TnT and their growing love. But for someone who witnessed them in person in a setting like the Eras Tour, where Taylor Swift sang “Lover” to Travis Kelce amidst the large crowd, it was truly special.