“Tom Brady set the bar so high with 7 Super Bowls”: Rob Gronkowski notes how Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts will be chasing NFL GOAT till they die

Tom Brady has set a standard with 7 Super Bowl wins, a trait that no other team has matched in NFL history. Rob Gronkowski thinks modern quarterbacks like Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes may never reach it.

The NFL GOAT has done everything that he could have in his NFL career. He played 23 seasons, reached the Super Bowl 10 times, and set almost every passing record you can imagine.

Brady finally called it quits after this year, ending the most successful career anyone has seen in the NFL. Many came and tried to beat him, but they couldn’t.

When questions arose about Brady’s ability to win without Bill Belichick, he joined Tampa Bay and won a Super Bowl in his first season.

Modern-day quarterbacks look to Brady as the gold standard. Patrick Mahomes is on his way to being a great, and there may be other young quarterbacks who are on that climb, but Rob Gronkowski noted that they still have a long way to go.

Tom Brady is the ONLY player in #SuperBowl history to pass for 500+ yards in a single game. pic.twitter.com/3AZEmIAloo — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) February 12, 2023

Rob Gronkowski thinks Super Bowl QBs Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts may never catch Tom Brady

Ahead of Super Bowl 57, legendary tight end Rob Gronkowski talked about how the mark that Brady set is simply too high to reach. Gronk was Brady’s favorite target throughout his career, covering the role of that security blanket and dominant weapon in one.

7 titles are simply legendary, there’s no getting around it. There’s a reason that no franchise has ever been able to win that much. That’s why Gronk thinks that modern quarterbacks will die trying to chase Brady down.

Rob Gronkowski on FOX: “Tom Brady set the bar so high with seven Super Bowls, that these modern era quarterbacks will be chasing that until the day they die.” pic.twitter.com/Q40zYXHzoc — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 12, 2023

The one quarterback that everyone can see passing Brady right now is Patrick Mahomes. He already has one title and has had an absolutely electric start to his career. However, even if he matches Brady’s title count, he’ll always have his 0-2 record hanging above him.

