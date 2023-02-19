XFL 3 Point Conversion: XFL Extra Point Rules Explained

Feb 18, 2023; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Roughnecks quarterback Brandon Silvers (12) throws a pass against the Orlando Guardians in the fourth quarter at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

The XFL is in action again, giving NFL fans the perfect sport they need as they wait for the NFL season to kick off again. Here’s how the XFL 3-point conversion works.

The XFL has a unique set of rules that make it different from the NFL. XFL’s origins came in 2001 when it tried to establish itself as the springtime football league that sports fans could enjoy. However, it didn’t catch on that well, and thus, the program died out.

In 2020, an attempt was made to resurrect it, and given the group backing it and the promise it showed, it seemed like we’d finally have the XFL back in full swing. However, 2020 also brought along Covid-19, and thus, the league had to stop its plans once more.

Finally, in 2023, we may see the XGL take off once and for all as games have started and the season is in full swing. The XFL’s biggest selling point is its uniqueness and liberation with its rules that the NFL doesn’t have.

XFL three point conversion and now inside kick alternative. Here we go! — Winston Wolf (@sid_dharta) February 19, 2023

Also Read: How Much Do XFL Players Make? XFL Player Salary

XFL 3 Point Conversion and Extra Point Rules Explained: What is XFL 4th and 15?

One of the biggest rule differences between the NFL and the XFL is what you can do after you score a touchdown. In the NFL, you have two options: kick the PAT for one point or go for 2 points by running a play from the 2-yard line.

However, in the XFL, you can go for three points. You can run this option by snapping the ball from the 10-yard line, and converting a score in the endzone.

That’s why in yesterday’s game between the Houston Roughnecks and Orlando Guardians, many people were confused when it was noted that a 30-12 lead was a two-score game and not a three-score game.

In today’s game between the St. Louis Battlehawks and the San Antonio Brahmas, Saint Louis scored a touchdown, and then, they converted from the 10-yard line to score an additional three points.

WE HAVE A GAME!! AJ McCarron finds Hakeem Butler for the late score for the @XFLBattlehawks. The three point conversion is good, AND they somehow convert the 4th and 15 conversion to Austin Proehl. Chaos! #XFL @XFL2023pic.twitter.com/MbU8UtcaHW — James Larsen (@JamesLarsenPFN) February 19, 2023

XFL 4th and 15:

In the XFL, you also have an alternative to the onside kick. If you want to get the ball back after you score, you are given the ball in a 4th and 15 situation. If you convert that, you retain possession. This option is also only available in the 4th quarter.

In the XFL: Instead of an onside kick, the trailing team can maintain possession with a 4th-and-15 play from its own 25-yard line. It just worked for the St. Louis BattleHawks. This was brought to NFL owners in the past but didn’t get enough votes.pic.twitter.com/qNP5QukWMy — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 19, 2023

Using these rules, the BattleHawks downed the Brahmas 18-15, after trailing 15-3 with just around 3 minutes left in the game.

Also Read: How Much do XFL Coaches Make? XFL Coaches 2023 Salary