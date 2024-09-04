Chiefs Backup QB: Who Will Step Up in Patrick Mahomes’ Absence This Season?

Patrick Mahomes has been a picture of health, hardly missing games since assuming the role of QB1 in 2018. Consequently, the Chiefs had only one primary backup last season, Blaine Gabbert. This season too, they’ve again opted for a single primary backup, but there’s additional talent on hand, just in case.

The defending champions got themselves a veteran in Carson Wentz and Bailey Zappe, a third-year quarterback in the NFL. Unsurprisingly, it will be the former Eagles QB who will serve as the primary backup to Mahomes.

Wentz, who was a backup for Rams QB Matt Stafford last season, got to play only in two games, starting one. Since leaving Philadelphia as a Super Bowl winner in 2021, he has been a journeyman, playing a single season each in Indianapolis, Washington, and Los Angeles before coming to Kansas City.

In the past two seasons, Carson has started just 8 games, throwing for under 2,000 yards with 13 TDs and 10 interceptions, and securing only three wins. The 8-season veteran has accumulated 22,292 passing yards in total, 153 TDs, and 67 interceptions. He holds a winning record in his career with a passer rating of 89.4.

As mentioned earlier, Gabbert, a 13-year veteran, served as the backup QB in Kansas City, playing only twice in his lone season. However, he did earn his 2nd Super Bowl ring, adding to the one he won as Tom Brady’s backup in Tampa. Unlike Wentz, Gabbert has primarily been a backup throughout his career, starting just 49 games and posting a record of 14-35.

As per Spotrac, Wentz signed a year-long deal with the Chiefs for $3.32 million, taking his career earnings to $129.4 million. He still has a lot left in his tank and could prove to be an invaluable QB2 in their quest for the three-peat if Patrick Mahomes does injure himself. The former Eagles quarterback has impressed during practices and has familiarized himself with Andy Reid’s complex playbook.

However, the 2-time MVP has only missed 4 games in his career. It’s unlikely that 1-time Super Bowl winner will get much action in the coming season.

Notably, Bailey Zappe, who spent his first two years in the NFL with the Patriots, was signed by the Chiefs just a week ago. He was placed on the practice squad, though the details of his contract have not yet been disclosed.