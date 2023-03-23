Tom Brady’s Rumored Girlfriend Veronika Rajek Once Almost “Lost Her Vision” After Using Poor Quality Contact Lenses

Veronika Rajek has quickly become a massive internet celebrity in super quick time. The Slovakian model’s one Tom Brady appreciation post was enough to make several NFL fans go crazy. While the Brady dating rumors haven’t really yielded any positive results, many fans are still convinced that Tom will one day end up dating Veronika.

While a Brady-Rajek union might seem like a pipe dream at this point, what we can say for sure is that all these rumors have caused a massive upsurge in Rajek’s popularity graph.

Veronika Rajek couldn’t see for a day after using bad contact lenses

Known for her killer looks, Veronika works really hard to stay in shape and look absolutely stunning. Moreover, she has stated on several occasions that she hasn’t undergone any sort of cosmetic surgery, which makes her job to look absolutely flawless all the time even more challenging.

However, in a bid to carry the 10/10 look all the time, sometimes, things can go south. A while ago, during an appearance on the ‘Pillow Talk’ podcast, Rajek had claimed that she almost lost her vision because of using terrible contact lenses. “Once I wore not good eye lenses. They were super big and they cut my eyes.”

“I was blind for one day,” the renowned model stated, adding that this is why she wants to donate to blind people as they have a very challenging life.

Veronika Rajek wants to do a n*de shoot, but under very specific conditions

Veronika, who is actually on OnlyFans as well, has made it absolutely clear many times that she won’t be doing a n*de shoot. However, when asked on ‘Pillow Talk’ if she would do a n*de shoot for a charity, the star influencer claimed “Maybe. It could happen but I don’t find the right set of people.”

Rajek went on to state that although she will never do a n*de shoot for commercial purposes, listing Madonna as inspiration, she claimed that she wouldn’t mind posing n*ked while she is still young so that she can take a look at those pictures when the wrinkles set in.

Recently, along with the Brady dating rumors, Veronika has been in the news for sharing breathtaking posts and looking at the type of engagement she is getting on social media now-a-days, it wouldn’t be wrong to assume that 5 million Insta followers aren’t too far away from her reach.