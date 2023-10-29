Chiefs Make Concerning Update on Patrick Mahomes Falling Ill Before Broncos Game

After a dominant 6-1 start to the season, the Kansas City Chiefs are set to take on the Denver Broncos on their home turf. However, mere hours before the matchup, concerning news has come to light regarding their star QB Patrick Mahomes. It seems that the reigning MVP won’t be at his best for the bout.

In an unfortunate piece of update, the defending champs announced that Mahomes isn’t his 100% as they are set to face the Russel Wilson led Broncos. The weather also seems to be unfavorable, and it could pose serious challenges.

Mere hours before the matchup, the Chiefs have added their star QB to the injury report due to an illness. However, Mahomes does not have a specific game status, indicating he will still start the game.

According to Ian Rapoport on X (formerly Twitter), the 2x MVP has been battling the flu, however, is fortunately better than yesterday. This update has become a concern among the Chiefs Nation about whether Mahomes will be able to perform at his best. Visiting Chiefs will probably face another hurdle in Denver, as the weather has become a cause for concern.

Flu and Snow Pose Hurdles for Patrick Mahomes

Mahomes’ flu situation takes a turn for the worse, with Denver reportedly experiencing over six inches of snowfall. A video recently surfaced online, which captures traffic coming halt on a highway as police cars flash their sirens. Furthermore, the Empire Field at Mile High is also buried in snow, so it’s safe to say that ‘Snow Football’ has come early.

The Chiefs are currently dominating the AFC division with six consecutive wins. The Broncos, on the other hand, have struggled to maintain their footing, as the coach-QB duo continues to face hurdles. However, this might be Orange Crush’s perfect chance to one-up their biggest divisional rival and steer themself in the right direction. What do you think?