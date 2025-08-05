Chiefs News: Patrick Mahomes Needs 18 More Regular Season Wins to Surpass Len Dawson’s Historic Record

Patrick Mahomes has been nothing short of a revelation since entering the NFL. In just eight seasons, he’s already built a résumé that rivals the all-time greats, firmly cementing his name in both league and Chiefs history. He’s won more Super Bowls than most quarterbacks ever will, and he’s done it with a level of consistency and flair that has redefined the position.

But for all his success, one name still echoes loudly in Kansas City: Len Dawson.

Dawson was the original Chiefs legend, the man who first brought the Lombardi Trophy to Kansas City and earned Super Bowl MVP honors in the process. A Hall of Famer and franchise cornerstone, Dawson played from 1962 to 1975 and retired with numerous team records, most of which Mahomes has already shattered. Yet, a few still remain in Dawson’s name, and Mahomes has his eyes on them.

One major record still held by Dawson is the most regular-season wins by a quarterback in Chiefs history. According to StatMuse, Dawson played in 182 games for Kansas City and won 106 of them, making him the winningest quarterback the franchise has ever had. But that title may not last much longer.

Mahomes currently sits second on the all-time wins list with 89 victories in just 112 games, a staggering pace. That puts him just 18 wins shy of surpassing Dawson. Theoretically, Mahomes could tie the record in the upcoming season if the Chiefs win all 17 regular-season games. But unless Roger Goodell adds an extra game to the schedule overnight, breaking the record this year is out of reach.

While going undefeated is highly unlikely, only the 2007 Patriots have pulled off a 16-0 regular season. It’s safe to say that Mahomes is just a season and a half away from becoming the winningest quarterback in franchise history.

Who else ranks among the Chiefs’ top QBs in terms of wins?

Coming in third is Alex Smith, who played five seasons in Kansas City and compiled 50 wins in 76 games, a solid stretch that helped reestablish the franchise’s relevance before Mahomes took over.

Trent Green, another steady presence, played six seasons and won 48 of his 88 starts. Right behind him is Bill Kenney, who suited up exclusively for the Chiefs across nine seasons in the 1980s. Despite playing in 106 games, Kenney recorded just 47 wins, which still places him fifth on the list.

Even Joe Montana makes an appearance in the team’s QB history. Though his Chiefs tenure was brief, just two seasons, he won 17 of the 25 games he started in the early ’90s.

Patrick Mahomes may soon stand alone at the top, but the legacy of those who came before him, especially Len Dawson, remains woven into the fabric of Kansas City football.