What Did Jim Harbaugh Say in His First Press Conference as LA Chargers Head Coach?

Jim Harbaugh was welcomed to the Los Angeles Chargers as their 19th HC with a new mantra ‘to win together’. He has proved his mettle beyond a doubt, achieving a national title after nine years of toil with Michigan football. Now, as he embarks on his NFL journey for the second time, Harbaugh had his introductory press conference.

The new LA Chargers head coach faced a myriad of questions leading him to openly discuss his mission for the Chargers- ‘to win multiple championships‘. But at the top of his head, Jim Harbaugh had a plan to ‘work together and win together’, highlighting how he would like to weave the team together.

“We’re going to be humble. Humble and hungry. But that’s our goal. Our goal is to treat people in a first-class manner and to win multiple championships,” revealed Harbaugh.

He also talked about the hiring process and how the team came around his name out of the 15 candidates. Harbaugh’s position as the Chargers’ QB in 1999 and 2000 made him well-versed with the culture. Additionally, the Chargers also found comfort in his nine seasons of focus and visible results in the CFB arena.

Jim Harbaugh has a team to build, but also some familiar foes to face as a Chargers HC. His brother John who lost a superb season at the Ravens’ helm is happy about Jim’s return to the NFL. But, it’s also thrilling as Jim Harbaugh who was with the San Francisco 49ers from 2011-2014 will now see John more frequently, being in the same conference. To add the cherry on top, the $4.15 billion franchise has kept the gains sweet for him.

Jim Harbaugh Contract Details After $16 Million Signing

Jim Harbaugh is amongst a few names to have shown an impactful record in the CFB and NFL arenas. He led the 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance in four years and now Michigan to their national title. Consequently, his prestige and financial gains have seen an upheaval with his transition to the Chargers.

The former Michigan head coach had $7.63 million in base salary in 2023, with $3 million in postseason incentives. To wit the winning head coach, Michigan Wolverines offered him a ten-year extension, with $125 million. As a Chargers HC, he is now set to make $16 million per year, with a five-year contract in hand.

Now, from standing 12th in CFB coaches, Jim Harbaugh has moved to the third highest-paid coach after Bill Belichick and Sean Payton. With stars aligning to welcome Harbaugh into the NFL and his resolve to win, there are high hopes for the Chargers who ended the season at the bottom of the AFC West.