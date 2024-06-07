Chiefs Rugby Rookie Louis-Rees Zammit Reveals True Colors During Charity Softball Game

The Chiefs’ international star rookie, Louis-Rees Zammit, has traveled a long way to achieve his dream of playing in the NFL. However, this long journey has somewhat diminished his love for soccer, a sport he holds very close to his heart. Fortunately, though, the soccer craze has grown in the USA over the last few years, and Kansas City is no exception, opening doors for Zammit to enjoy a few games now and then.

Louis Rees Zammit recently attended a charity softball game and spoke with PJ Green about his love for soccer. While donning a Sporting KC jersey beneath his Chiefs jersey, Zammit shared that, as a big fan of the sport, he tries to attend as many Sporting KC games as possible with his brother. He also expressed his appreciation for seeing people come out and support their local soccer team.

“I try to be at as many sporting events as possible being here. I am a massive soccer fan. I have been to Sporting KC a few times with my brother. As I said everyone loves sports here which is unbelievable because I am the same,” Zammit stated.

At the #Chiefs charity softball game, RB Louis Rees-Zammit is wearing a #SportingKC kit under his charity softball jersey.. pic.twitter.com/1PrixwcemC — PJ Green (@ByPJGreen) June 6, 2024

Notably, the game of soccer has also gained popularity due to shows like “Ted Lasso,” which blend two different sporting cultures to create something beautiful. The show’s protagonist, Ted Lasso, a former football coach from Wichita, Kansas City, takes over a soccer team in England, despite having no prior experience in the sport.

His unique coaching philosophy and charming personality have won people all over the world, further boosting interest in the sport — a sport that is about to open an exciting new chapter in Kansas City.

Kansas City Bags World Cup Rights

The FIFA World Cup is returning to the US for the first time since 1994. According to the Guardian, the last World Cup helped establish the roots of soccer in a country where the sport was often overshadowed by Gridiron football. Two years after that pivotal World Cup, MLS was born.

The people in the city of Kansas were elated when their city was named as one of 11 host cities for the mega event. It is the smallest of 11 American metro areas to host the World Cup. But the soccer history and passion for the sport more than compensate for this fact.

Both Sporting Kansas City and FC Kansas City were founding members of the MLS and the National Women’s Soccer League, respectively. The city is not the biggest; however, it lies in the middle of the country, making travel easier for the players and fans. Notably, while Arrowhead Stadium is slated to host several games, impending renovations pose challenges following the county vote.

The city could host between 4 to 7 games. However, Kathy Nelson, the president of the Kansas City Sports Commission, is confident that filling the 76,000 seats of the stadium won’t be a problem for a city that embraces both football and soccer.