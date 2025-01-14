Patrick Mahomes’ Baby: Hunt Family, Swifties, and Jackson Mahomes React to Brittany’s Exciting Announcement

Oct 27, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) interacts with wife Brittany Mahomes and daughter Sterling Mahomes during the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Patrick Mahomes has a knack for things coming in threes—three-time Super Bowl champion, three-time Super Bowl MVP, three All-Pro selections, and three ESPYs. Now, as he and the Chiefs pursue a historic three-peat, Mahomes celebrates another “three” in his life: becoming a father for the third time.

His wife, Brittany, took to Instagram to share the joyous news of their daughter’s arrival, Golden Raye Mahomes. In her post, she shared a tender photo of their hands holding their baby girl’s tiny feet, set against a sign that read “Golden Raye.”

Congratulations quickly poured in from fans and athletes across the sports world. Among them were the Kelce brothers, Jason and Travis, who sent their warm wishes via the social media account of their podcast, New Heights Show. They weren’t alone, as countless others celebrated the newest addition to the Mahomes family.

The Kansas City Chiefs delivered their “congratulations” while welcoming Golden Raye into the Chiefs Kingdom like they welcomed Sterling and Bronze before. Patrick’s brother, Jackson Mahomes who became uncle for the third time, also delivered a heartfelt message, expressing his love for his new niece, stating,” Uncle Jack loves her so much already”.

Swifties too entered the comments in numbers, with one fan page Swifties for Eternity, expressing their congratulations. Kristin Juszczyk, wife of the 49ers FB, Kyle Juszczyk, and now a famous designer for the NFL congratulated the Mahomes family, sharing her excitement for them.

Tavia Hunt, the wife of Chiefs owner, Clark Hunt and director of the Chiefs Women’s Organization rejoiced after seeing the news, conveyed her sentiments, and was thankful to see Golden Raye arrive in this world easily and wrote,” Rejoicing with you! So thankful she arrived easily and you’re both thriving”.

Tavia’s daughter, Gracie Hunt, followed her mother and delivered her congratulations to Mahomes and Brittany. Patrick’s father, Pat Mahomes, loves having another granddaughter, expressing his pride and congratulating his daughter-in-law on doing a great job.

Golden Raye Mahomes arrived on January 12th, just in time to bring extra joy as the Chiefs prepared for their divisional matchup against the Texans. The Mahomes family first shared the exciting news of Brittany’s pregnancy in July 2024 through a heartwarming video featuring their family dancing with a sonogram, captioned “Round Three.”

Golden is the couple’s second daughter, joining her older siblings: Sterling Skye, 3, and Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III. Continuing their unique tradition of metallic-inspired names, the addition of Golden completes the family Patrick previously hinted would stop at three children. It seems the Mahomes household is now perfectly complete.