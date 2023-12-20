‘Three Yard Stat’ Proves Zach Wilson Gave His All to the Jets but Got Horrifyingly Little Help From His Offense

A devoted New York Jets fan and digital reporter recently emphasized the team’s miserable season on X (formerly Twitter). The shared stats revealed that running back Dalvin Cook has only 3 more rushing yards than quarterback Zach Wilson, despite Cook playing 14 games compared to Zach’s 12. This stark contrast suggests that Zach Wilson gave his all to the Jets but received minimal support from his offense.

Advertisement

The Jets‘ season has evolved into one to forget, likely ending with a worse record than last year’s 7-10 finish. The playoff hopes have been officially extinguished for the 13th consecutive season, with just three games left. The matchup against the Dolphins took a grim turn with quarterback Zach Wilson’s injury saga. What was initially attributed to dehydration escalated to a head injury, ruling him out, and was ultimately confirmed as a concussion by the team.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BoyGreen25/status/1737100295723749797?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

New York faces a dilemma with Zach Wilson as a starter, failing to secure a winning season. Rumors hint at Wilson’s frustration with the Jets, more so after ESPN’s Rich Cimini suggested a potential trade in the offseason. Wilson is a second-overall pick, and despite the challenges, he has shown glimpses of potential over the past three seasons. Earning the starting spot might be even tougher with Aaron Rodgers‘ return next season.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BoyGreen25/status/1737102872020426902?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Zach Wilson outplayed Patrick Mahomes in Week 4 against the Chiefs when he showcased his NFL caliber, even though the Chiefs ultimately emerged victorious. Whereas, Dalvin Cook’s recent stats underscore the disappointment of his role with the Jets. In Sunday’s 30-0 loss to the Dolphins, Cook rushed once for four yards and caught his lone target for six yards. Cook only managed two touches, while rookie Israel Abanikanda saw six opportunities.

Zach Wilson Has Been Helpless With a Weak Offense

The possibility of the Jets RB being further phased out down the stretch to provide more opportunities for Abanikanda seems likely with the Jets out of playoff contention. The depth of Dalvin Cook’s underperformance this season came to light as a New York Jets fan unveiled the incentives in Cook’s contract. He aimed for 1,250 rushing yards to earn $400K, but with only 214 yards and three games left, achieving it would require an average of 345 rushing yards per game. We all know the possibility of that is bleak.

Additionally, Cook could earn another $400,000 for 1,500 yards from scrimmage, needing an average of 403 yards per game, far surpassing the NFL’s single-game record of 336 yards from scrimmage held by Flipper Anderson.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/FinsXtra/status/1736547881274737131?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/delman_matt/status/1737257121090080823?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/schadjoe/status/1736540861926723616?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/WasSeminole51/status/1736746146792374330?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The stats emphasize the lack of proper support for Zach Wilson from his offense. Despite his struggles, the Jets haven’t positioned him for success. Apart from Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall, he lacks offensive weapons, compounded by a subpar O-line.

In 2021, the Jets secured valuable picks by trading Sam Darnold to the Panthers. While duplicating such a trade might be challenging, there’s potential to garner assets for Wilson. He seems to have untapped potential at just 24, which indeed makes him a valuable asset. The Atlanta Falcons, Los Angeles Rams, and Minnesota Vikings could be looking out for Zach Wilson as a trade option.