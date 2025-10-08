Chiefs vs. Lions: Revisiting 2023 Season Opener as Patrick Mahomes Off to His Worst Start Since 2021

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) slids for a down against Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Foye Oluokun (23) during the third quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Jaguars edged the Kansas City Chiefs 31-28. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

It’s been a while since the Kansas City Chiefs found themselves with a 2-3 start to the regular season, four years to be exact. Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem as if things are going to get any easier for them, as Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions will be paying them a visit at Arrowhead Stadium for a Week 6 matchup.

According to the man himself, Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs have already “lost too many games this season,” and a second consecutive one could prove to be devastating. They’ll be hoping to avoid a repeat of their season opener from 2023. Otherwise, they’ll have officially recorded their worst six-game start to a season since 2015.

The only issue, however, is that this isn’t the same game anymore. Going into 2023, Kansas City was being listed as -7 point betting favorites, and while they are still favored to win this time around as well, they are only being booked as short favorites.

At the start of the 2023 season, Detroit had yet to establish itself as the juggernaut that it is currently revered as being. Nevertheless, that was the game that helped them to do it.

The Chiefs were able to enter the locker room with a 14-7 lead that day. Everything seemed to be going according to plan for them, and it also seemed as if it would be yet another year of the same ol’ Lions, but then the unthinkable happened.

An errant pass from Mahomes resulted in a 50-yard pick-six, and even though a pair of field goals from Harrison Butker would give them a six-point lead at the top of the fourth quarter, the damage was already done. On the very next drive, the trio of Jared Goff, Jahmyr Gibbs, and David Montgomery would work in tandem to deliver yet another touchdown for Detroit.

From there, the Lions’ defense was able to hold on and secure what was one of the biggest Week 1 upsets (21-20) in recent memory. Nowadays, it’s remembered as yet another big game that was defined by a pick-six pass from Mahomes.

Suffice to say, that’s worth keeping in mind ahead of this Sunday, as the added sense of motivation that comes with the chance at redemption will reside with Mahomes. Of course, it’s going to take a lot more than that for him to outscore a Lions team that is currently averaging 34.8 points per game.

If the recent history and high point totals don’t entice you, then it’s also worth remembering that, according to the folks over in Las Vegas, this matchup still has the potential to be a Super Bowl preview. For better or worse, it’s going to be one of the biggest games of the week, so make sure you plan your weekend accordingly.