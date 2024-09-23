Tom Brady Goes Off Against Dak Prescott as QB Loses Control of The Ball vs. Ravens

Tom Brady was the kind of candid tonight, that everyone loved. He didn’t hold back any punches, and his live reactions were a hilarious treat. It’s clear that the NFL GOAT is getting the hang of the broadcasting game now. And fans are loving it.

By now, the former NFL QB has covered all three of Dallas’s games, and it seems he can no longer be diplomatic about the holes in the team.

In the third quarter, as the Cowboys were fighting tooth and nail to mount a comeback after getting bullied by the Ravens’ offense till then, Prescott dropped the ball. At the 40-yard line, as he was preparing a throw, the QB lost control of the ball, which had Brady in the booth audibly frustrated saying, “Oh, Jeez.”

Thankfully, the QB got back the ball almost immediately and the Cowboys didn’t lose possession. This had Brady calling the QB “very lucky,” very sassily.

While Prescott recovered the ball and went on to make somewhat of a comeback in the fourth quarter, it was to no avail. After fumbling around for the first three quarters, and registering a lopsided 6-28 score, the Dallas offense built up momentum and made a comeback in the fourth quarter. However, they still got beat 25-28.

This was not the only time the QB roasted the Dallas Cowboys. He was audibly frustrated in the third quarter, urging the Cowboys to execute a solid, consistent, and efficient drive. However, just moments later, they immediately incurred an offensive penalty. He exclaimed,

“Just one drive, one touchdown—play with a little rhythm, find CeeDee when it’s one-on-one… Oh, and it’s another penalty. Oh my God.”

He has officiated all three of their games up to this point, and after witnessing them barely defeat the Cleveland Browns in Week 1 and suffer a heavy loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 2, the game against the Ravens seems to have pushed him to his limit.