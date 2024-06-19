Jason Kelce Rejects Royalty but “Wouldn’t Mind Kylie Kneeling” at His Feet

Jason and Travis Kelce are not only exceptional football stars but also exemplary sons. Back in May, they demonstrated this by celebrating Mother’s Day in a meaningful way, treating their mother, Donna, to a $5000 Dior dress and fine red wine. Now, a month later, they have shifted their focus to Father’s Day, injecting their own brand of humor into the occasion.

During the latest episode of the “New Heights” podcast, the Kelce brothers delved into Thailand’s unique traditions for Father’s Day. The two spread some laughs with their own drama on the matter, with Jason, as always, going a step further by also bringing his wife, Kylie Kelce, into the mix.

During the podcast, the brothers discussed how Father’s Day in Thailand is celebrated on December 5th, which coincides with the birthday of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

“It’s a day to honor both the king and fathers across the country. Traditionally, children present their fathers with canna flowers, a symbol of masculinity, and perform acts of respect such as kneeling at their feet,” he explained.

Jason couldn’t resist putting his own twist on the tradition by jokingly taking a jab at royalty status, which he said is unconventional in the US. However, when it came to his kids, particularly Kylie, kneeling at his feet, the former Eagles star was won over.

“So I’m kind of on this tradition,” he continued. “But I’m out on honoring Kings because, listen, we’re Americans. We don’t do royalty, so screw kings. But I wouldn’t mind Kylie kneeling at my feet, you know what I mean? It’s Father’s Day, not about kings.”

Travis Kelce, however, found his brother’s comments amusing, but couldn’t let them slide without his own salted take. “Why are you into people kneeling at your feet as a sign of respect? It’s Father’s Day,” Travis pointed out.

But Jason stood firm, declaring, “I’m not into any people bowing. I’m into my children bowing to me, showing me respect, goddammit.”

The comical discussion continued, with Travis questioning the need for such displays of respect. In return, Jason responded humorously about how he would love to spend the occasion in the Thailand way and would love for Kylie to feed him some grapes while she’s at it.

Jason Backs Germany’s Father’s Day Tradition

Another one of the Father’s Day traditions that particularly caught the Kelce duo’s attention was Germany’s unique way of celebrating the day. The y delved into the German tradition known as “Vatertag” or “Männertag,” which translates to “Men’s Day.” Jason enthusiastically described the celebration, saying,

“Germany has a unique way of celebrating Father’s Day, known as Vatertag or Männertag. It’s celebrated on Ascension Day, which is the 40th day of Easter and falls on a Thursday.”

He talked about how men go hiking while they chug on beers and wine accompanied by delicious food, particularly meat. Jason was quite impressed by this tradition, calling it a “badass way to celebrate Father’s Day.”

“You just load up a wagon with meats and beer and see you guys later. Just wander into the woods,” he added.

Travis found humor in the idea but also highlighted practical concerns, like finding bears on the way. Meanwhile, Jason acknowledged the point with a counter: bear spray.

Jason, sticking to the rugged theme, humorously contrasted the idea of driving a Tesla into the woods, which Travis suggested, with the traditional wagon. His enthusiastic discussion about German and Thai ways ignited many laughs, while Travis’s practical considerations added humor, like always.