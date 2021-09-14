‘Ciara Wilson Is Repping Russell Wilson With His No.3 And Super Bowl Ring At The Met Gala”: Seahawks QB’s Wife Is Decked Out For New York City’s Famous Ball

Russell Wilson has a superstar wife in Ciara Wilson, American singer, songwriter, and model, and at the Met Gala she made sure to show her husband all the support.

The Met Gala is back after a one year absence due to the Covid-19 pandemic and excitement levels are high for the return of New York City’s premiere elite tier fundraising event.

The gala is an annual fundraising event for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, and it marks the beginning of the Costume Institute’s annual fashion exhibit. Ciara Wilson was among some of the big names to show up as this year’s theme is “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.”

Ciara Wilson Was Repping Russell Wilson At The Met Gala

Ciara Wilson was completely showing out for her husband, dressed in a Seattle Seahawks themed outfit with Wilson’s jersey number and his Super Bowl ring.

Ciara wearing Russell Wilson’s No. 3 and Super Bowl ring at the Met Gala 💍 👀 pic.twitter.com/iHfdGvIXnV — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 14, 2021

Ciara chose the perfect time to come out wearing her husband’s gear as the Seattle star showed out in NFL week 1, earning a big victory over the Indianapolis Colts 28-16.

Wilson played impressively, going 18/23 for 254 yards and four touchdowns. He was connecting on all his shots, especially with Tyler Lockett who finished with four catches for 100 yards and two touchdowns.

Wilson and the Seahawks have another big game next week against playoff contenders Tennessee Titans who are coming off a big loss in week 1. Wilson usually starts NFL seasons at a torrid pace, and so far it looks like this year will be no different.

