Weeks After T-Step Debate, Asante Samuel Defends Tom Brady’s Take on Shedeur Sanders’ Draft Slide

Just a few weeks ago, Asante Samuel and Deion Sanders were exchanging barbs on social media and questioning each other’s credentials. Thankfully, the two NFL legends have seemingly put aside their differences following the unprecedented nature of Shedeur Sanders’ draft day debacle.

In light of Skip Bayless choosing to partially blame the Las Vegas Raiders’ minority owner, Tom Brady, for Sanders’ prolonged slide, Samuel felt the need to set the record straight during the latest episode of his aptly titled Say What Needs to be Said podcast.

In noting that Bayless is an “independent media personality,” the former New England Patriot suggested that the analyst’s most recent attempts at circulating headlines may have gone too far.

“The best quarterback ever is out here catching strays from a guy that is damn near 80 years old, named Skip Bayless, who has never been a part of football… I think it’s fair to say that people are starting to realize that, what happened in the draft to Shedeur Sanders, he brought on himself,” Samuel explained.

Shedeur Sanders was famously mentored by Brady in various instances throughout his development, a fact that many believed would help improve Sanders’ draft stock rather than hurt it. Nevertheless, Bayless maintains his assertion that Brady himself told the franchise to pass on Sanders in the draft.

It is now pretty clear Tom Brady – who mentored Shedeur – told the Raiders NOT to take Shedeur. Duly noted. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) April 26, 2025

While both Brady and various members of the Raiders’ organization have routinely stated that he has very little involvement in the team’s decision making process, that didn’t stop Bayless from hurdling bold accusations. The future first-ballot hall of famer has yet to respond publicly, but according to the Daily Mail’s Russ Weakland, Brady is furious at Bayless‘ “stupid” claim.

Per Weakland’s source,

“Tom thinks that Skip Bayless is an idiot for thinking he had anything to do with Shedeur’s downfall in the NFL Draft… Pete Carroll and Mark Davis have the final say on everything with the team.”

Suffice to say, Bayless’ comments seem to have soured any potential chances of relationship with Brady. Considering an interview with G.O.A.T. is usually accompanied by a boost in the ratings, this is one bridge that the controversial talk-show host may soon regret burning.

Given the inflammatory nature of Samuel’s aforementioned beef with the former Atlanta Falcon, his willingness to set aside those talking points in order to address the situation stands as a testament to the sheer ridiculousness of Bayless’ claim. Then again, why let facts get in the way of a good story, right?

The former Undisputed host has a long track record of making hyperbolic statements simply for the sake of attracting attention. Unfortunately for Bayless, his vexing style of delivery has begun to drive audience members away throughout the later stages of his career.

Then again, here he is, being mentioned in the media, getting exactly what he had hoped for. For as long as the idea of “any publicity is good publicity” continues to hold merit, the longstanding face of hot takes will continue laughing all the way to the bank.